Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn is reportedly building a brand new IP

After years of being split between the development of EA's franchises, it seems that Respawn Interactive are ready to move on and develop a fresh intellectual property for the world to see.

The studio is most notably known for its development of the Titanfall and Apex Legends franchises, both of which have garnered critical acclaim and a cult like following in the past couple of years. With multiple successes under their belt, EA has backed them to develop a new IP "from scratch".

Also read: How to start Casino Work in GTA Online; 3x Cash and RP this week

Titanfall developer Respawn Interactive begins recruitment for a new IP

Want to get in early and help build a new IP from scratch? We're a team of *5* right now looking for our 6th (a coder)! https://t.co/BpfxUBZ71L — Steven Kah Hien Wong (@gluttyriceball) April 22, 2021

Respawn programmer Steven Kah Hien Wong tweeted a call for a coder, who will become only the 6th member of their currently tiny development team. With a team this small, ideas will remain fresh, and this could be a prime opportunity for an enthusiastic developer to hop on to something big in the video game industry.

The tweet was retweeted by head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, with the following caption:

Looking for an exciting new opportunity? New Respawn project, super exciting stuff. Get in early!

It is unclear as to what genre the studio will be developing the game for, but considering Respawn's track record, fans could be in for a treat in the coming years.

Advertisement

With the launch of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy and a potential Titanfall 3 on hand, it may be a very long time before this new IP sees the light of day, but as Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto once said:

"A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad,"

An extended development period could potentially see this new franchise break the mold of half-baked releases that have plagued video games this past generation (think Mafia 3, AC Unity etc)

Also read: 5 most annoying allies players couldn't wait to get rid of in the GTA series