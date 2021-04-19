Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands – “Northstar” confirms Valkyrie as the new legend for season 9

In the latest installment to the "Apex Legends- Stories from the Outlands" series, Respawn has officially revealed the new legend "Valkyrie" and the lore behind her character.

Acting as a bridge between the Titanfall 2 universe and the Apex Games, the Stories from the Outlands series gives players an insight into how the new legends came to join the Apex games.

Find out more about Valkyrie's history, abilities, and data-mined kit right here.

Everything you need to know about Valkyrie who debuts in Apex Legends season 9

A treat for Titanfall falls out there; the Northstar title is a nod to the Northstar class Stryder titan found in Titanfall 2. Tying into the events of Titanfall 2, Kairi, whose call sign is Valkyrie, is revealed to be the daughter of IMC pilot Viper.

Viper is the character that players fight and defeat while trying to board the Draconis as Jack Cooper in the Titanfall 2 campaign.

After blaming Kuben Blisk, commander of the IMC, for her father's death, Valkyrie hunts down Kuben Blisk to settle the score. After a conversation with Blisk, Valkyrie begrudgingly lets him go in exchange for a spot at the Apex Games. Here, she looks to build her own legacy.

What are Valkyrie's abilities in Apex Legends?

Previous leaks by data miners have revealed the following as Valkyrie's ability set:

VTOL Jets (passive) – Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets – allows hovering in the air

Cluster Missile (tactical) – Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times

Skyward (ultimate) – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valk to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive

Her tactical style sounds impressive and bears a striking resemblance to Fuse's knuckle cluster. It may be subject to change before her final release on May 4th, 2021, following the end of Season 8.

