Apex Legends Season 10: All map changes coming to World's Edge

Season 10 of Apex Legends, titled Emergence, arrives on August 3rd with a complete metamorphosis to the map World's Edge. It will be accompanied by the addition of Seer to the character roster.

Change is constant in the Apex Games; are you watching closely? 🦋



Pay attention or pay the price when Apex Legends: Emergence launches August 3. pic.twitter.com/8p1hVQ5TuW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 22, 2021

Like every season, Apex Legends either goes through a complete map change or gets a new map of the specific lore behind it. This time around, World's Edge will be the map to face many changes.

Due to aggressive mining by the Harvesters in World's Edge, the land being overmined and overburdened has fractured the Earth. Hammond Industries is stumbling to control the damage done by them because of their attempts to control nature.

World’s Edge is crumbling, a new Legend joins the fray, and the deadly new Rampage LMG is now in play—see how the Games are evolving in Apex Legends: Emergence. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0hFlFtzBiM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 26, 2021

To control the situation, Hammond Industries is using machinery to cool off the area at Climatizer to sub-zero temperature. Hammond has built a Lava Siphon to pump out the Lava to stabilize the caldera at the Sorting Factory.

All the World's Edge changes coming to Apex Legends

Climatizer

Refinery (left) vs Climatizer (right) in Apex Legends (Screengrab via Respawn)

Molten lava fissures have taken over the Refinery on the northern part of World's Edge. To cool off the area, Hammond constructed cloud seeding towers to cool down that part of World's Edge. The new point of interest area will be called the Climatizer.

Lava Fissure Extension

Old vs new epicenter in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

The Lava Fissure extends from the Climatizer to Fragment East like a river. Instead of updrafting players, this lava fissure will inflict damage to those who step on it, making it important for gams to make meaningful decisions when rotating in the northern region.

Lava Siphon

Sorting Factory (left) vs Lava Siphon (right) in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

The Sorting Factory has been completely decimated, creating a huge sinkhole full of lava. The new point of interest is now called Lava Siphon, where Hammond has built a facility to pump lava out of the sinkhole.

Gondolas

The new gondola transportation system in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

Trains on World's Edge gave players dynamic gameplay options. With the arrival of Emergence, instead of the Trains, gondolas are being added to two places - Climatizer and Lava Siphon, allowing users to cross the dangerous lava below them.

Landslide

Train yard (left) vs Landslide (right) in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

Due to seismic activity, the beloved Train Yard in World's Edge has been destroyed by a landslide. Even though the location's name has changed, the amount of loot will remain the same as Train Yard.

Lighting and climate changes

Dusk lighting (old) vs midnoon lighting (new) in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

With Emerence, the vibrant and bright look of World's Edge is coming back. This time around, it will have a colder look throughout the map.

Minor rotational changes

Minor changes to Overlook in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

The dead-end at Overlook has been changed with the addition of a new rotation at the location.

New west rotation between Geyser and Overlook in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

Another rotation has been added between Geyser and Overlook, giving players more rotation options in that area.

A similar yet different World's Edge has gotten fans excited because of the changes coming along with it. A new, decimated World's Edge is undoubtedly going to be a fan-favorite map.

Edited by Ravi Iyer