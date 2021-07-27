Everything new in Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence

Respawn recently unveiled the upcoming 10th season of Apex Legends, titled Emergence.

In a crowded marketplace filled with battle royale games, Respawn’s Apex Legends has successfully carved its own niche and built upon a strong fanbase.

The first game by Respawn Entertainments was 2014’s Titanfall. The multiplayer-only FPS game received a mixed response but showed great potential with players switching between pilots and titans during matches.

With Titanfall 2, Respawn improved upon the original and even included a single-player mode. However, the game was launched in a few days difference between Call of Duty:Infinite Warfare and EA’s own Battlefield 1. This led to a less than expected sales number and Respawn changing their direction for the future of Titanfall.

Seer is joining Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence

After the failure of Titanfall 2, Respawn reimagined the franchise and released it as a free-to-play Battle Royale game called Apex Legends. The story builds upon the lore of Titanfall.

Here are the new additions coming with Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence:

New Legend Seer

New legend Seer (Image by EA, Respawn)

With every new season, Apex Legends introduces a new legend to play as. With Season 10 Emergence, the developers at Respawn will be introducing a new legend called Seer, whose backstory is filled with mystery.

Decimated World’s Edge

Decimated World's Edge (Image by EA, Respawn)

Apex Legends has had three battle royale maps so far- King’s Canyon, World’s End, and Olympus. With Season 10 Emergence, Apex is bringing back the World’s End map, however, in a decimated state. This is the first time a map is returning to Apex Legends with substantial changes.

New weapon: Rampage LMG

New Weapon Rampage LMG (Image by EA, Respawn)

With Season 10 Emergence, a new weapon is being introduced in Apex Legends. Rampage LMG first appeared during the Season 8 Mayhem dev stream. The weapon was designed by Rampage, but its stats are unknown.

Ranked Arenas

Ranked Arenas (Image by EA, Respawn)

Arena mode was introduced in Season 9 Legacy and became an instant hit. The mode pits two teams of three players in multiple rounds. With Season 10 Emergence, Arena is getting a ranked mode.

Tune in tomorrow, July 26, at 8am PT to see what changes await you in Apex Legends: Emergence. 🦋



👀: https://t.co/i5mpzh93nU pic.twitter.com/pDkDN1lbgO — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 25, 2021

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence is launching on August 3rd, 2021 and is expected to last until November 2nd, 2021.

