Titanfall developer EA accused of fraud for selling the game in an 'unplayable' condition

Hackers recently took over Apex Legends in retaliation against EA for selling Titanfall when the game was in an unstable and unplayable condition.
While Titanfall is separate from Apex Legends in titles, they are linked together through common lore and technology, possibly explaining why hackers have taken over the latter game.
Titanfall came out several years ago as another team vs. team game, like Call of Duty online, that centers around battles and objective modes. The futuristic shooter game has struggled for a long time now with hackers that destroy the in-game competition and make it unbelievably unfair.
Players take to hacking Apex Legends to send a message to EA about Titanfall
Ironically, a group of people have hacked into Apex Legends to raise awareness for Titanfall's hacker issue. The gamemode list in Apex Legends was replaced by a message that said 'savetitanfall.com' and prevented players from selecting any other mode.
Everything else is locked and not available to play, forcing players to notice the Titanfall message. After completing the possible matches, players will also receive an important message on the the following screen.
Steam forums for Titanfall see awful reviews from upset players that state how unplayable it has become. Titanfall is a great game in itself, but its hacker issue ruins almost every aspect it brings to the table.
EA is getting slammed for continuing to sell Titanfall in its current condition when the Respawn servers are under constant attack. So far, the company hasn't given much of a response other than shaming hackers for tearing down the Titanfall community.
Titanfall developers have been called frauds for allowing the situation to spread while still letting players purchase a broken game. Those who've turned their attention to Apex Legends seem to be sending a warning if something isn't done.
While the hackers in Apex Legends are surely grabbing everyone's attention, Respawn now has to fight a war on 2 fronts to fix their game. Any progress towards new content has been halted over this chaos, preventing the games' development.
It's under debate whether or not the hacks in Apex Legends are more helpful than hurtful. However, it clearly displays how chaotic things have become for EA and Respawn while they don't seem to care much.
For some aspects of progression, a step backwards needs to be taken first. Hopefully the attacks on Apex Legends will lead to better days for Titanfall so that it can become a fair, competitive game once again.