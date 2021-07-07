Titanfall developer EA accused of fraud for selling the game in an 'unplayable' condition

Hackers recently took over Apex Legends in retaliation against EA for selling Titanfall when the game was in an unstable and unplayable condition.

While Titanfall is separate from Apex Legends in titles, they are linked together through common lore and technology, possibly explaining why hackers have taken over the latter game.

Respawn servers literally getting locked down and not a single word from them or EA. Titanfall servers under constant DDOS attacks targeting streamers and causing multiplayer to be literally unplayable. This is just sad. Idc if I get shit listed for this. Something's gotta give — MarxenSableGuard (@TheMarxen) July 4, 2021

Titanfall came out several years ago as another team vs. team game, like Call of Duty online, that centers around battles and objective modes. The futuristic shooter game has struggled for a long time now with hackers that destroy the in-game competition and make it unbelievably unfair.

Players take to hacking Apex Legends to send a message to EA about Titanfall

Ironically, a group of people have hacked into Apex Legends to raise awareness for Titanfall's hacker issue. The gamemode list in Apex Legends was replaced by a message that said 'savetitanfall.com' and prevented players from selecting any other mode.

Everything else is locked and not available to play, forcing players to notice the Titanfall message. After completing the possible matches, players will also receive an important message on the the following screen.

Image via Twitter

Steam forums for Titanfall see awful reviews from upset players that state how unplayable it has become. Titanfall is a great game in itself, but its hacker issue ruins almost every aspect it brings to the table.

Image via Reddit

EA is getting slammed for continuing to sell Titanfall in its current condition when the Respawn servers are under constant attack. So far, the company hasn't given much of a response other than shaming hackers for tearing down the Titanfall community.

Titanfall developers have been called frauds for allowing the situation to spread while still letting players purchase a broken game. Those who've turned their attention to Apex Legends seem to be sending a warning if something isn't done.

4. Respawn and EA have no problem continuing to make money from an unplayable game

5. Absolutely nobody understands that the point of the hack is to show what will happen to apex on a regular basis if they don’t learn from titanfall. It’s a warning message — Tai 🖌 (@AllForThe6_4) July 5, 2021

While the hackers in Apex Legends are surely grabbing everyone's attention, Respawn now has to fight a war on 2 fronts to fix their game. Any progress towards new content has been halted over this chaos, preventing the games' development.

Instead of delivering new value, building incredible things for players, we've got people tearing our hair out digging into the newest exploit, the new type of attack, some fresh way to target streamers, or high-rank lobbies, or everyone. Weeks of work thrown away.



Why do this? — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) May 25, 2021

It's under debate whether or not the hacks in Apex Legends are more helpful than hurtful. However, it clearly displays how chaotic things have become for EA and Respawn while they don't seem to care much.

For some aspects of progression, a step backwards needs to be taken first. Hopefully the attacks on Apex Legends will lead to better days for Titanfall so that it can become a fair, competitive game once again.

