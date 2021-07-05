Should Respawn revive Titanfall after the Apex Legends hacking incident?

After hours of work, Respawn has finally managed to rescue the Apex Legends servers from hackers.

Yesterday, some hackers had taken over the Apex Legends Playlist and spread the “Save Titanfall” message. However, Respawn resolved the issue, and players can now again enjoy playing Apex Legends.

We’ve published a server update targeted at solving the matchmaking issue and are cautiously optimistic as we wait for the update to reach all servers (this typically takes hours).



We’ll follow up in an hour with confirmation and/or information about our next steps. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 5, 2021

From Titanfall to Apex Legends, story behind the franchise

Titanfall and Apex Legends have both been developed by Respawn Entertainment. The American Game development studio was founded in 2010 by Jason West and Vince Zampella.

From Titanfall to Apex Legends, it has been a long journey for Respawn. Titanfall was first released in 2014 for Xbox consoles, on Xbox One and Xbox 360. It was the first game in the series. Titanfall was a first-person shooter game.

Two years later, Respawn published the second part of the game Titanfall in 2016, naming it Titanfall 2. A year later, they again came up with the Titanfall Assault in 2017.

Apex Legends is the latest version of the series, a BR game developed by Respawn and published by Electronic Arts in 2019. It is one of the most in-demand games in the world currently. However, Apex Legends is different from the other games in the Titanfall series.

In truth, things have not gone well for Titanfall. The older version of the series has been unplayable for players for almost the last three years due to a group of racist hackers who have turned lobbies into slur-filled places. This is a known issue to Respawn, but they have failed to resolve this issue.

Yesterday, a group of hackers took over the Apex Legends Playlists section to catch the developers’ eyes and spread the Save Titanfall message. However, the Save Titanfall website creators said that they had nothing to do with the hack conducted by a group of people yesterday.

They said:

“We are aware that the hackers could potentially be from our community, but the Save Titanfall team completely disavow the actions of the hacker.”

Blame the hacker -- not Titanfall fans🙏 pic.twitter.com/8uaAvzLirh — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 5, 2021

Apex Legends players were left frustrated by the hacking incident. It also raised questions about whether Respawn should revive the Titanfall franchise or continue with Apex Legends.

