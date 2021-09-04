List of Apex Legends characters available in-game in 2021

The downfall of COD: Warzone and Fortnite gave Apex Legends a boost, making it one of the most popular battle royale games right now. On top of the lack of competition, Apex also has a spectacular Arena mode and a wonderful lineup of characters that makes it even more fun to play.

Apex Legends currently has 18 legends in the game that players can play as. All these legends have unique abilities that players can use in different situations during the game to get the upper hand on their enemies.

Players usually try to master a selection of legends in the game depending on their playing style. Some Apex Legends characters are best suited for aggressive plays, while others have a more defensive role. There are also several options available to scout enemies and some to create distractions.

All the Apex Legends characters

Following the additions of Fuse, Valkyrie, and Seer, the total count of characters in Apex Legends has gone up to 18.

Banglore - Professional Soldier Bloodhound - Technological Tracker Caustic - Toxic Trapper Crypto - Surveillance Expert Fuse - Bombastic Explosives Expert Gibraltar - Shielded Fortress Horizons - Gravitational Manipulator Lifeline - Combat Medic Loba - Translocating Thief Mirage - Holographic Trickster Octane - High-Speed Daredevil Pathfinder - Forward Scout Rampart - Amped Modder Revenant - Synthetic Nightmare Seer - Ambush Artist Valkyrae - Winged Avenger Wattson - Static Defender Wraith - Interdimensional Skirmisher

A proper description of all these Legends and the lore behind their existence is available on the official Apex Legends website.

Is Apex Legends going to release more characters?

The reason why Apex Legends is so successful is because of the dynamic nature of the game. There is always something new and fresh in the frequent updates to keep players busy and interested.

Therefore, with 4 months remaining in 2021, players can certainly expect one more character, or even two, if they are lucky.

With more legends being added to the game frequently, Respawn Entertainment is going to ensure that Apex Legends continues to be a popular game that almost every person with a unique playing style can play.

