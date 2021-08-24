Seer gets huge nerfs in latest Apex Legends 23/08 update

Apex Legends' latest season 'Emergence' saw the addition of a brand new legend in the form of Seer. Another recon-class Legend to be added to the game, Seer's kit was deemed too powerful almost instantly.

Joining the likes of Crypto and Bloodhound in Apex Legends, his abilities center around gaining info on teams through walls and physical surfaces.

His passive, tactical and ultimate were all way too powerful and became a source of frustration for the Apex Legends community until Respawn Entertainment finally answered their calls with the latest patch.

Apex Legends update: Seer nerf patch notes

Seer Changes

Passive

Increased wait time between sensor spikes for full HP targets (1.25s to 1.75s)

Removed center circle ellipses

Reduced range beyond 75m (blue spikes)

Reduced field of view

Tactical

Increased detonation delay from 1.4s to 1.6s

Players hit are no longer damaged or flashed. Screen shake from being hit is also reduced

Movement slow added while holding tactical

Lowered volume on audio

Fixed tactical FX being visible in firing range when it's not supposed to be

Ultimate

Increase cooldown from 90s to 120s

Lowered volume on audio

Miscellaneous

Fixed several errors related with Seer

Adjusted volume of voice lines that play when Seer is chosen

Other Fixes

Fixed a problem caused by Climatizer FX ("No existing effect for handle" error)

Fixed an issue with challenges ("Array index - 1 is out of range")

Fixed most instances of Legends "holding a grenade" when they have none in their inventory (Wattson still suffers from this in some rare cases)

Fixed an error with using multiple grenades on explosive holds (another update later today will cause explosive holds to spawn closed again)

Apex Legends Switch: Fixed Holospray display

While the update is a huge step in the right direction, the nerfs may be a little too heavy and might shift the meta back to Bloodhound fairly soon.

The update also fails to fix the "unready" bug that forcefully removes players from their queues even after hitting "Ready" multiple times.

