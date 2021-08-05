Apex Legends beginner's guide: 5 things to know before you start playing the game

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence arrived on August 3rd, 2021, with a new legend Seer and an updated version of World's Edge. Moreover, a ranked mode has also come to the Arenas.

Millions love the unique Titanfall universe, and Respawn's decision to bring a battle royale spin through Apex Legends hasn’t failed anyone. Currently, Apex Legends has 100 million players playing the game daily.

For players who are new to the Outlands might play the game like every other battle royale game. However, when playing Apex Legends, the case isn’t the same. This article will give an in-depth guide to beginners on how to play the game properly.

Top 5 tips for beginners in Apex Legends

1) Choosing legend according to player’s playstyle

Apex Legends has many characters to choose from, everyone having various abilities that set them apart. However, even though all the legends are different, their speed, strength, and firepower are the same for everyone. Players can look up legends’ abilities and choose one according to their gameplay habits.

2) Weapon mods

Weapon mods play a huge role in the Outlands as well. Each weapon mod adds additional features to compatible weapons to give anyone a competitive edge. For instance, the Skull Pearcer attachment for Wingman and Longbow increases the headshot damage for these weapons. Players need to be careful when choosing a weapon to fit the weapon to their style.

3) Stick with the squad

Teamwork is very much needed when trying to survive in the Outlands. It is better to stick together with the team when landing in the arenas. Staying together increases the survivability of the team because of the total firepower.

4) Using pings to inform the team

When playing Apex Legends or any other game, information always gives an advantage to the squad. Pinging loot, enemies, and where to go increases the team synergy. With perfect coordination, players can pull off unbelievable feats with the provided legends anytime.

5) Looting carefully and stocking up

It is crucial to keep healing, ammo, and other utilities at hand when playing Apex Legends. Going for higher-tier loot should be the motive of every player as it helps with survivability. Keeping enough loot for self and the team is also important, which will help take fights in the future.

