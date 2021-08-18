Apex Legends Halloween event (2021): Start date, new skins, and everything we know so far

Respawn Entertainment has released several Apex Legends teasers ahead of the upcoming live event. One of the teasers might also belong to the Apex Legends Halloween event of 2021 alongside a possible return of the "Fight or Fright" game mode.

The new leaks surround a collection of skins codenamed "Monsters," and these could be the upcoming Apex Legends Halloween skins for 2021. The collection might hint at anything new that may arrive during the spooky month, including new skins, game modes, and other interesting updates.

Even though there are over two months remaining for Apex Legends Halloween 2021, people are already excited after looking at all the new leaks, especially the rumored Halloween skins.

All things currently for the "Monsters" (Codename) Collection event.

Considering Bloodhound is a simulacrum I think this may be based off the legends PERSONAL monsters pic.twitter.com/ii3LLMDoFk — Garret (@GarretLeaks) August 4, 2021

Apex Legends Halloween 2021: Monster themed skins to arrive in October

"Monsters" is just the codename for the rumored event, but it certainly is the theme for the upcoming Apex Legends Halloween event. All the skins might look similar to monsters, as depicted in the latest leak.

ohh i get it. revenant's enemy is loba, who is compared to a wolf a lot, while bloodhound's enemy is technology! its definetly for halloween this year — Fysioh (@Fysioh1) August 4, 2021

The leaked images show a monster version of Bloodhound, and the dataminers suggest that the legend was just used to represent what the upcoming Apex Legends Halloween skins would look like. In fact, there might just be a personal monster version of each legend in the game that arrived during the "Spooky Month."

My theory is this is "monster" themed sale similar to ALGS sale

Maybe even based off old folklore stories or old school story books or something

Fits with the theme of the season with Seer apparently being "cursed" and lycanthropy being a folktale "curse" too for the Rev skin — Jack ‖ ◬ (@Aetheon_) August 4, 2021

Apex Legends Halloween 2021 event

Whether the "Fight or Fright" event will return to Apex Legends this Halloween is still a mystery. However, according to rumors, as the skins are based on personal monsters, there might be an event tying the lore of the legends to their monsters.

Many fans online have predicted that if there is an event and new skins will arrive, they will certainly happen around Halloween.

So I'm assuming this will be a Halloween collection event?



Either way that bloodhound look is amazing! — Ryan Vickery (@Cucumber91_) August 4, 2021

Maybe new skins for Halloween? — TrasH Boi 👽 (@Wubba_Lubba__) August 4, 2021

There was a fan mad concept art of a revenant skin, him as the "Big and wolf" and Loba as "Little red riding hood". So maybe they are using that concept for some Halloween skins — Big Christ (@TyThomp33146333) August 4, 2021

Halloween skins look so damn good, Revenant is getting some love from Respawn — Kamina tinoudi (@KaminaTinoudi) August 4, 2021

While all of this sounds exciting, players will certainly have to wait for at least over a month before they can check out any official statements about the new Apex Legends Halloween skins and then a few more days before the skins are actually added in the game.

Following last year's date, the event might run from October 22 to November 3. However, the cosmetic items might be available for a longer duration.

Also read: Apex Legends beginner's guide: 5 things to know before you start playing the game

Edited by Shaheen Banu