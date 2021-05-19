Origin story behind all Heirlooms in Apex Legends

Heirloom Sets in Apex Legends are some of the rarest cosmetics in the game. These cosmetics can be crafted to give Legends a truly unique look while connecting them to the lore of the game.

These distinctive components of a Legend's loadout bring new meaning to customization by including riveting kill quips and striking banner poses in addition to the melee weapon skin.

The cool thing about these new melee skins is that they are visible when your weapon is holstered. New Hierloom Sets for Apex Legends' characters are released with every update, and they add a new dynamic to the game.

Here is some of the lore attached to these Hierloom Sets.

Bangalore Heirloom Set

Fitting for this soldier, Bangalore's melee weapon and heirloom skin is a serrated knife with a hook built into the blade.

As the lore suggests, Bangalore is quite attached to the weapon and doesn't reveal any information about it once Wraith grabs it from her footlocker.

Her brother Jackson is also mentioned, hinting at the fact that it either belonged to him or is related to him in some way. "Hope you're not afraid to get your hands dirty" is the kill quip that comes with this set. This plays well with the menacing look of the knife and her banner pose, "No Gun, No Problem."

Image Credits: Respawn

Bloodhound Heirloom Set

Bloodhound's new intro quip is "I honor those who've risen, not those who've fallen."

The weapon skin they use shows a one-handed ax with a red edge on the blade. This harkens back to the character's youth, after Bloodhound's parents died and was taken in by their uncle Artur.

Raven's Bite was given to Bloodhound during a rite of passage ritual where they had to kill a Prowler that strayed from the path. Bloodhound discovers a dead Prowler with a much larger predator nearby and kills the predator.

The banner pose in this set displays Bloodhound's melee weapon and is aptly named "Glory Hound."

Image Credits: Respawn

Caustic Heirloom Set

Caustic's heirloom weapon, a giant hammer with a gasmask emblem on the back, suggests that he spent time with Vinson Dynamics.

While we don't know where it comes from, we know that Vinson Dynamics is a weapons manufacturing company from the Titanfall series, so he likely obtained it there.

The mad scientist's intro quip further enforces his gritty nature, "I look forward to getting my hands on you." To tie this hammer in on another level, his banner is named "Hammer Time" and shows his weapon in the center.

Image Credits: Respawn

Gibraltar Heirloom Set

Apex Legend's favorite tank weilds a custom-made weapon from his ex-boyfriend in his Heirloom Set.

Gibraltar carried it around even after he split with his ex, Nikolas, meaning it holds some sentimental value. "Little Mouse" is carved into the handle that leads to an inside joke or name between Gibraltar and Nikolas.

His intro quip is: "When this is over, you'll all know the name 'Gilbraltar.'" The banner pose, "Like A Rock" shows him holding the heirloom in a fierce stance.

Image Credits: Respawn

Lifeline Heirloom Set

Lifeline's heirloom weapon, a pair of defibrilator drumsticks, plays off of her role as a healer in Apex Legends.

These come from her days as the drummer of The Flyer Liars, which we can see from a poster on Wattson's desk. "Check yo self - or wreck yo self" is her intro quip and her banner pose that shows the drumstick shockers is labeled "Shock Sticks."

Image Credits: Respawn

Mirage Heirloom Set

Like his personality, Mirage's melee heirloom weapon is a golden statue of himself that flaunts his ego as the best contender in the ring.

However, it shows a darker side to him with when the lore explains how tight of a relationship he has with his mother, to the point where he asked her for permission to join Apex before anything.

We know that Mirage's mother loses her memory of him, breaking his heart, so a leading theory is that Mirage made the statue for his mother to help her remember. His banner, "You really love me" displays his confidence and his intro quip is "Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘me's’ to go around."

Image Credits: Respawn

Octane Heirloom Set

Octane's famous butterfly knife comes back in this Heirloom Set and displays a green liquid in the handle like what he injects himself with.

We know that he gets jittery when he's not moving, but the dark side of his heirloom touches the addictive side of the chemicals he uses in his daredevil personality.

The lore doesn't speak much about this part. "Run Fast. Hit Fast. Win Fast," is his intro quip that reflects his lifestyle and his banner pose shows the butterfly knife in "Spin And Flick."

Image Credits: Respawn

Pathfinder Heirloom Set

The Fight Night event in Apex Legends ties to Pathfinder's Heirloom Set weapon in a couple of ways. Pathfinder holds a pair of boxing gloves as a melee weapon, instantly connecting, but it doesn't stop there.

Before joining Apex, Pathfinder met Victor Maldera, an ex cop and boxer, and grew close to him. This doesn't directly answer where the gloves came from, but it suggests he got them through Victor.

Pathfinder's "Light's Out" banner shows him striking a punch towards the screen and his kill quip, "Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves… are you listening?" plays off of his lack of understanding of what happens when you knock someone out.

Image Credits: Respawn

Wraith Heirloom Set

Lastly, Wraith's weapon origin story is a little difficult to process as it comes from herself in another dimension.

The heirloom Kunai knife she received is given to her by another Wraith from the void when she is tied down by a scientist, who learns that the voices in her head are other Wraiths.

A version of Wraith appears, frees the improsoned Wraith with the knife and hands it to her, then flees. "You know what I look like - come find me", suggests the player or enemy has faced a version of her before, and her banner, "Fearless" cements her nerves of steel.

Image Credits: Respawn

The Heirloom Sets in Apex Legends effectively unlocks another layer of the game and explains how much of the lore is missing in the gameplay. However, to obtain all of these cool cosmetics, it will take many opened packs and frustration to acquire enough materials to craft them. Keep an eye on the prize, and these heirlooms won't be out of reach for long.