Rampart's voice actor in Apex Legends: All you need to know about Anjali Bhimani

The trailer for Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted just dropped, and fans got their first look at the newest Legend to be added to the roster, Rampart.

A character seemingly of Indian origin, Rampart, who christened her mounted machine gun "Shiela", is already winning over fans. Respawn Entertainment has done a great job in providing players with a diverse cast of characters in Apex Legends, consisting of all ethnicities and cultures.

The newest character, Rampart, is an expert modder whose special abilities will most likely be to mod weapons and other things in Apex Legends. Data miners have been able to extract some yet-to-be-confirmed information about Rampart, such as:

In the June 23, 2020 patch, a new Hop-Up called the "Graffiti Mod" was found.

The Hop-Up had a stylized "R" on it. Its description read: "Increased magazine capacity and faster reloads. Paint-loaded rounds".

It equips to the M600 Spitfire, an LMG. This bears a striking resemblance to one of Rampart's possible passives, Gunner.

Rampart voice actor in Apex Legends: Anjali Bhimani

Mates, you’re lookin’ at the newest member of our gang! Show her some love and she’ll show you mercy. 😉



Welcome @sweeetanj as Rampart! pic.twitter.com/PgKtyhxSi1 — Respawn (@Respawn) August 6, 2020

During the end of the Apex Legends Season 6 trailer, fans got a first look at Rampart as she introduced "Shiela" to the rest of the Legends. And when she spoke, fans of the game Overwatch were pleasantly surprised to hear a familiar voice.

Anjali Bhimani has had an extensive career in both film and TV, and the gaming community recognized her as Symmetra from Overwatch.

Anjali started her career with theatre and has a whole range of TV credits, including working on The Sopranos, Law and Order: SVU and Modern Family.

In addition to her extensive work in TV, she has also appeared in games such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Fallout 4, and most famously, Overwatch as Symmetra.

