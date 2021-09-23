Apex Legends voice actors for all legends revealed

Apex Legends has a long list of characters to choose from when fighting in the Outlands. If all these characters were just three-dimensional models without voice actors, gamers would probably not feel as connected with their favorite legends.

Voice acting plays a crucial part in the gaming and animation industries as it helps to build personality for a character. Voicing over characters might seem like a task, however, it requires a lot of hard work to bring a character to life.

Meet the voice actor of every character in Apex Legends

As of now, Apex Legends has a total of 18 Legends after the release of Season 10 Emergence. All the Legends are voiced by different individuals who have spent a lot of time bringing these characters to reality.

Allegra Clark (Bloodhound)

Allegra Clark the voice actor of Bloodhound (Image via Respawn)

Since Bloodhound is a non-binary character, Allegra revealed that that voice went through various modulations to fit the masked character’s description. The American voice actress is known for her works in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and of course Apex Legends.

Erica Luttrell (Bangalore)

Erica Luttrell the voice actor of Bangalore (Image via Respawn)

The Canadian voice actress is known for playing the character of Bangalore. She has also acted as many other notable characters like Ms. Folia in the Final Fantasy VII remake, Erica from Captain Underpants, and many more.

JB Blanc (Caustic)

JB Blanc the voice actor of Caustic (Image via Respawn)

JB Blanc plays Caustic, the mad scientist in Apex Legends, who is a favorite among many. The actor has also debuted as Dr. Barry Goodman in world-famous TV series like Breaking Bad as well.

Johnny Young (Crypto)

Johnny Young the voice actor of Crypto (Image via Respawn)

Johnny Young plays the mysterious hacker, Crypto in Apex Legends. The actor is also a huge fan of games and can be been streaming on various streaming platforms as well.

Ben Prendergast (Fuse)

Ben Prendergast the voice actor of Fuse (Image via Respawn)

The Australian actor plays the role of Fuse in Apex Legends and is a huge fan of games just like Crypto actor, Johnny Young. The actor will also be acting as Tyr in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok as well.

Branscombe Richmond (Gibraltar)

Branscombe Richmond the voice actor of Gibraltar (Image via Respawn)

The Native American actor is mostly known for playing villainous roles in moves, however, he can be seen as playing the role of a good guy as well. The actor voices Gibraltar in Apex Legend and has a mixed heritage like the fictional character he plays.

Elle Newlands (Horizon)

Elle Newlands the voice actor of Horizon (Image via Respawn)

Elle Newlands is no stranger to fans of franchises like Doom Eternal, Call of Duty, and Skyrim. She plays the role of Horizon in Apex Legends, which she accomplishes flawlessly with her Scottish accent.

Mela Lee (Lifeline)

Mela Lee the voice actor of Lifeline (Image via Respawn)

The phrase, “Mozambique here” is known to almost all Apex Legends fans. The actress has also played many roles, notable ones being Princess Zanda in Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and as Jade from Mortal Kombat 11.

Fryda Wolff (Loba)

Fryda Wolff the voice actor of Loba (Image via Respawn)

Whenever the world thief comes up, Loba is the first person that would come to anyone’s mind. Loba's voice-actress has previously been featured in games like Just Cause 4, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble animated series.

Justine Huxley (Wattson)

Justine Huxley the voice actor of Wattson (Image via Respawn)

Justine is greatly known for playing the role of Wattson in Apex Legends. Other than Apex Legend, she has also voiced as pedestrians in Rockstar franchises like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

Shantel VanSanten (Wraith)

Shantel VanSanten the voice actor of Wraith (Image via Respawn)

The actress is already known for playing on TV series like The Flash, The Boys and The Messenger. Her first appearance in the gaming industry came with Apex Legends by voicing Wraith.

Erika Ishii (Valkyrie)

Erika Ishii the voice actor of Valkyrie (Image via Respawn)

Valkyrie was introduced in Apex Legends’ Season 9 Legacy and voiced by Erika Ishii. The actress has also worked for titles like Cyberpunk, Destiny 2, Last of Us: Part II, and Fallout 76 as well.

Ike Amadi(Seer)

Ike Amadi the voice actor of Seer (Image via Respawn)

Ike Amadi voices Seer in the latest addition to Apex Legends with its Season 10 update. The actor is also known for playing Shao Kahn and Cyrax from Mortal Kombat 11 and Knack from the PlayStation game Knack.

Chris Edgerly (Pathfinder)

Chris Edgerly the voice actor of Pathfinder (Image via Respawn)

The actor who voices Pathfinder in Apex Legends is a favorite among fans. He has also voiced in many games like Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, and Mass Effect during his career. Chris has also voice acted in one of America’s great TV shows, The Simpsons.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Show off the new and improved you with the Elegant Mechanics Pathfinder skin 💪



Available during the Evolution Collection Event starting September 14! Show off the new and improved you with the Elegant Mechanics Pathfinder skin 💪



Available during the Evolution Collection Event starting September 14! https://t.co/XRuY4feykO

Anjali Bhimai (Rampart)

Anjali Bhimai the voice actor of Rampart (Image via Respawn)

Rampart, voiced by Indian-American voice actress Anjali Bhimani. The actress has also debuted in Overwatch as Symmetra and has worked on TV series as well.

Darin De Paul (Revenant)

Darin De Paul the voice actor of Revenant (Image via Respawn)

Before voicing Revenant in Apex Legends, Darin was known for his remarkable acting as Reinhardt in Overwatch. He has also played the role of J. Jonah Jameson in PlayStation's exclusive Spider-Man, and Sin in the movie Shazam as well.

Roger Craig Smith (Mirage)

Roger Criag Smith the voice actor of Mirage (Image via Respawn)

Roger Craig Smith might not just be known for voicing the charismatic and funny trickster from Apex Legends. The actor has voice acted in famous titles like Dying Light, Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Nicholas Roye (Octane)

Nicholas Roye the voice actor of Octane (Image via Respawn)

Nicholas Roye plays the role of hyperactive adrenaline freak Octane in Apex Legends. In addition to his role as Octane, the actor is also voicing The Pilot in Halo Infinite and voiced Hal Cantos in Cyberpunk 2077 too.

