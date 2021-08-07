How to get one-handed sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are numerous types of weapons in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but the one-handed sword was always one type that was mysteriously missing from the game. Two-handed great swords were always available to use, but their smaller counterparts were missing for a long time.

Thankfully, one-handed swords were recently added to Valhalla through a brand new update. The update brought a festival called the Sigrblot Festival, to the game. There are a handful of activities for players to complete in the Sigrblot, but the main attraction is of course the brand new one-handed sword.

One-handed swords themselves are technically labeled as short swords in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Because of the hand-switching mechanics in the game, players can technically wield any weapon in one hand or two, making the one-handed name vague. But that's what most players have come to call it.

Now that the swords are finally in the game, players only need to complete some fun challenges at the Sigrblot Festival.

How to get the one-handed sword from the Sigrblot Festival in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Festivals have been a part of the live service in Assassin's Creed Valhalla since the first one over the winter. They typically last for around a month and can be found in the Ravensthorpe settlement in England. This is where players will be building their main settlement throughout the game.

The Sigrblot Festival is on the right hand side of the Ravensthorpe settlement and is marked by plenty of NPCs, a vendor, and an arena. In this area, players can speak to the NPCs and complete quests for Sigrblot Festival tokens.

One of the most fun ways to get tokens is to take on the practice arena, where players will take on two enemies with their Jomsviking for back up. There are three rounds, and in the third round, it's two against one. Before beginning the fight, players can choose daggers, the one-handed sword, or two shields. It's a great way to try the sword and earn some tokens fast.

However, players can't keep that sword, and they will need to keep repeating quests until they have enough tokens to buy the one-handed sword from the event Sigrblot vendor. The sword is called Skrofnung and costs 300 tokens. Quests or tasks like the arena will reward 75 tokens each, so it won't take long.

The Skrofnung one-handed sword is currently the only one available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so players will want to participate before the event goes away on August 19. If players don't make it, there will surely be more swords added to the game in future updates.

Edited by Ashish Yadav