Ubisoft issues apology over Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates, pushes Wrath of the Druids expansion to May 13th

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched in 2020 to mostly positive reviews from the gaming community, with the RPG formula starting to grow for the franchise after AC Origins and Odyssey.

Thanks to the positive reception of Ubisoft's Viking expedition, the company remains dedicated to supporting its release and has been regularly dispatching title updates to keep players invested in the Assassin's Creed universe. As part of this effort, Ubisoft has released a statement regarding updates and timelines, and apologizes for them "not being up to standard."

Ubisoft releases development update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft's new six point development program

In the latest AC Valhalla blog post, Ubisoft apologizes for the poor quality of recent updates with the following statement:

Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to provide you with great experiences. That said, we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards. We have made several changes to production pipelines and tools so that we can deliver more robust updates. We are also shifting from a 4-week to a 5-week Title Update release cycle to allow for more thorough testing and refinement.

In light of this, the french developer has moved the release of the next expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Wrath of the Druids, to the 13th of May, 2021.

Ubisoft has provided the following fix timelines for its existing content in Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

• Missing fish: Partial solution to ship with Title Update 1.2.1 (April). Full fix arriving in June .

• In the Absence of an Ealdorman: This quest has several different cases of issues tied to it that are conditional and can be player-specific. Therefore, players may see fixes in the patch notes that might not address every unique issue with this quest, but every reported instance is being looked at.

• Pig of Prophecy: A solution is looking to ship with Title Update 1.2.1 (April).

With the breaking of Assassin's Creed's yearly release schedule, fans have been treated to richer and more diverse worlds. Learning from their mistakes having rushed AC Unity, it is heartening to see the publisher prioritizing time and quality in this instance.

