Highly anticipated Assassin's Creed Valhalla Expansion DLC delayed 

The first of 2 major expansions planned for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids has now been delayed. Initially set for release on April 29, 2021, the expansion has been pushed back to March 13, 2021.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla got off to a great start, becoming one of Ubisoft's best launches within the franchise. The goal for Ubisoft, much like the previous entry in the series (Odyssey), is to build on the foundation of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with post-launch content.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans have been looking forward to the Wrath of the Druids this month as it adds a ton of atmospheric horror to the game. The expansion sees Eivor travel to Ireland to battle a mysterious druidic cult called the Children of Danu.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that:



⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process



Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

The reason for the delay is unconfirmed so far, but there's been a vague "To deliver a more refined experience" statement from the game's official Twitter account. According to the tweet, Ubisoft is also planning to put out an article to "provide transparency and share insights on our dev process."

The Assassin's Creed franchise, as a whole, has been known to take inspiration from folklore and history. The Wrath of the Druids is a great example of Ubisoft seeking inspiration from folklore to deliver a unique experience for fans.

In the era of modern AAA games, it is imperative for studios to support their titles long after release to ensure players keep coming back to the game. Ubisoft has done a pretty decent job with Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far, with the Yule Festival, among other updates.

While fans will be a little disappointed, it is ultimately a good sign that AAA studios like Ubisoft are focusing on polishing the game and quality first. Assassin's Creed Valhalla was released to largely positive reception, but subsequent updates to the game were plagued with a litany of bugs and glitches.

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a largely positive reputation amongst fans, a lack of polish on a major expansion such as this would have undoubtedly hurt it.