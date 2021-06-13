Assassin's Creed: Valhalla season two and Siege of Paris updates announced at Ubisoft Forward

The latest Assassin's Creed: Valhalla content dropped today at E3 2021, as Ubisoft Forward revealed the game's plans for the second year, along with the next expansion. After the release of the Wrath of the Druids, players were able to explore new paths of the AC story, leading to the upcoming expansion.

The Siege of Paris will be the latest expansion to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, which launches this summer and throws players into another chapter of Eivor's story. The road continues from there on into the game's second season, which Ubisoft claims they are already working to support.

E3 2021 announcements for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The Siege of Paris

Valhalla’s second expansion of the first season will immerse Assassin's Creed fans and players into one of the largest Viking battles in history. Taking place in modern day France (Frankia), this expansion of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla covers a time when the Norse Vikings attempted to overthrow one of the most powerful territories.

In this expansion of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, players will have to uncover every secret and quest in the game's upcoming addition to secure the fate of their clan. Ally choices play a major role in Siege of Paris, as they will decide how the expansion plays out for the players.

Blackbox missions are returning this summer, giving players multiple options as to how they can achieve mission goals. In addition, the Siege of Paris will bring new abilities, armor, and weapons for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla players to battle unique enemies.

Season 2

Ubisoft is already hard at work on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's second season of expansion content. The announcement at E3 today hints that the game's main character will collide with the Norse god Odin in a series of expansions coming soon.

The short cinematic reveals a massive arch etched with Norse runes amidst a burning terrain with lava flowing underneath. While there isn't more info right now, the quick look into next season promises major sources of excitement.

Discovery Tour

Another aspect of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla that Ubisoft touched upon at E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward was the inclusion of the Discovery Tour, where players get a deeper look into Viking life. This fall, an opportunity will arise for anyone who wishes to dive deep into the immersion of playing as an individual of a Viking Clan.

Several options appear to be available for testing, including a figure near a monastery that, on first look, appears to be a monk. There is also a possibility that the choices of each and every character leads to unique rewards and quests that align with history's take of Viking culture in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Almost every aspect of a viking’s life during this time-period can be explored. While this has been included in other games, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla hopes to create a fresh experience for fans and players.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod