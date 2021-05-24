E3 2021 schedule: What's happening, when, and where to watch

E3 2021 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) is knocking at the doors, and this year's event schedule promises to deliver a unique experience for the fans.

After last year's event was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is returning this year to be rebranded in the form of an all-virtual “Electronic Entertainment Experience.” However, the exciting list of developers, content creators, publishers, and companies, along with tons of news featuring video games, will stay the same.

This year's E3 event won't be in-person but, for the first time, will be in online mode and thus has many possibilities to be the biggest online event ever on the planet. So instead of crowding up the LA convention center, fans will be able to enjoy E3 2021 straight from their homes, which is scheduled to be held from June 12 to June 15.

Very proud to announce that #E32021 will be partnering with the non-profit International Game Developers Association (@IGDA) to elevate indie developers & provide opportunities to highlight their work in this year’s show and the years to come! Read more:https://t.co/D231dnKVjv — E3 (@E3) May 18, 2021

So far, a lot of details about the happenings of E3 2021 are yet to be revealed from the organizer's end, but a few publishers have already opened up about their plans and activities. It is also expected that a few popular games will reveal new gameplays or trailers at the event.

E3 2021 schedule and broadcasting details

E3 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. But in 2021, the mega gaming event will be returning in an all-new online-only form. Fans will be able to watch and track the entire event for four days on the following official media partners' platforms:

Twitch

YouTube Gaming

Twitter

Facebook Gaming

TikTok

Venn

Steam

Reddit

Entertainment Weekly

Webedia

WeChat

BiliBili

AfreecaTV

LiveXLive

Bkohtakte

GameStar

GamePro

Max: Monsters and Explosions

Meinmmo

3D Juegos

Vida Extra

Jeux Video

Lestream

ES1

GameSpot

IGN Brasil

MGG

Ubisoft Website

Lots of #E32021 hype so far but where can you WATCH IT? We’ve been dying to announce our giant distribution list for this year’s live show (& other E3 content) including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, Steam, Reddit & more!



Get the full scoop:https://t.co/E1Y00kBrB3 — E3 (@E3) May 21, 2021

We’re still adding to the big list of all the places you’ll be able to watch #E32021 but today we’re stoked to drop some news about our E3 app & online portal which will feature our live broadcast, online booths for exhibitors, & more! 👀https://t.co/3KD2KiX0CU — E3 (@E3) May 13, 2021

The Entertainment Software Association has also transformed its official website into a live online portal where fans will be able to track live updates from E3 2021. ESA's mobile application has also been redeveloped to go at par with the online portal, and users will be able to visit the "virtual booths" of each exhibitor.

Everything known about E3 2021's schedule

June 10, Thursday

Summer Games Fest – Kick Off Live! (6:00 PM GMT) -

June 12, Saturday

Ubisoft Forward (6:00 PM GMT)

June 13, Sunday

PC Gaming Show (Time TBD)

Future Gaming Show (Time TBD)

June 16, Monday

Steam Next Fest (5:00 PM GMT)

Ubisoft to reveal upcoming updates on VR Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 6, and more on June 12

June 10 will see several "premiere" game announcements for the Summer Game Fest. But the main focus for fans will be on Saturday, June 12, as Ubisoft Forward might reveal some exciting updates on games like Far Cry 6, the VR Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell projects, and Riders Republic.

Image via Ubisoft

Though Ubisoft is yet to specify the games' list for E3 2021 appearances, fans are expecting updates on the Six Siege, Hyper Scape, The Division 2, and Beyond Good & Evil 2.