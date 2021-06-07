Assassin's Creed Valhalla's 'The Siege of Paris' DLC details allegedly leaked

Nearly a year after Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release, Ubisoft is gearing up to complete the second set of DLC slated for the game. "The Siege Of Paris" takes action in the kingdom of Francia a few years after the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

However, not much else is known about the DLC. Leaker and data miner J0nathon ended the information drought with a host of leaks that apparently gave players a clear image of what to expect.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is speculation and should not be considered a fact.

Also read: Free Fire OB28 update full patch notes: New character, Mini UZI, weapon balance, and more features

Details of Assassin's Creed Valhalla "The Siege of Paris" DLC

In a video that in french on J0nathon's YouTube, he shared the following details of what he believes will be coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla's "The Siege of Paris" DLC.

A new synopsis , found in the game files: "To the South, the kingdom of Francia has unified under a single king for the first time in a hundred years. Charles the Fat, the great grandson of Charlemagne, now wages a slow war against the Norse in Francia. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe's dock to launch the adventure.

, found in the game files: "To the South, the kingdom of Francia has unified under a single king for the first time in a hundred years. Charles the Fat, the great grandson of Charlemagne, now wages a slow war against the Norse in Francia. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe's dock to launch the adventure. The DLC will take place in 885 , few years after the events of the game (which takes place in 877).

, few years after the events of the game (which takes place in 877). Apparently no presence of the Hidden Ones . One of the lines of dialogue from the DLC (spoken by Eivor or a random character) is also present in the game files: "Just as they were in England, the Hidden Ones seem absent in Francia. What treasures could they have left behind?"

. One of the lines of dialogue from the DLC (spoken by Eivor or a random character) is also present in the game files: "Just as they were in England, the Hidden Ones seem absent in Francia. What treasures could they have left behind?" The release of the DLC is 9th November 2021, according to the PlayStation Store (probably a placeholder, since it perfectly aligns with Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first anniversary).

J0nathon claims that the source of this information is in the game file itself and that his data mining has allowed him to make these inferences and view/hear locked files. While J0nathon has been credible in the past, it is advised to take every rumor with a grain of salt.

Also read: How to register as an attendee at the E3 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen