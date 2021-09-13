Top 5 Apex Predators in Apex Legends Season 10

Apex Legends has grown to be one of the most competitive battle royale games today. This game has quite a lot to offer for casual players. However, the competitive gamers have not been kept in the dark. The Ranked battle royale is a highly competitive game mode where players of similar skill levels play against each other.

Players battle it out for the top title of Apex Predator. This game mode in Apex Legends has seven rank tiers- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, and Apex Predator. The list mentioned below consists of the top five Apex Predators in the first split of Ranked Battle Royale in Season 10.

Note: The current list is based on rank scores recorded on September 13, 2021.

Top 5 Apex Predators in Apex Legends

The following list contains the top five Apex Predators in the first split of Season 10 in Apex Legends.

5) xEffect

xEffect is a 16-year-old Russian streamer. He takes the number five spot on this list with a rank score of 51,705. He was number one ranked Apex Predator in seasons 8,9, and 10. xEffect is a sharp-shooting Wraith main.

Platform and Input: Console (PS5)/Controller

Twitch: xEffect

4) Joseph “Frexs” Sanchez

Joseph “Frexs” Sanchez is an American professional Apex Legends player currently playing for SpaceStation Gaming. He is now at the number four spot with a Rank score of 62,418. Frexs usually plays Bloodhound or Seer during the ranked matches of Season 10.

Platform and Input: Computer/Mouse and Keyboard

Twitch: Frexs

3) Mark “Dropped” Thees

Mark “Dropped” Thees is an American professional Apex Legends player representing SpaceStation Gaming. He is the third-best Apex Predator with a rank score of 67,653. His main legends are Gibraltar or Wattson.

Platform and Input: PC/Mouse and Keyboard

Twitch: Dropped

2) Jacob "HisWattson" McMillin

Jacob "HisWattson" McMillin is an American professional Apex Legends player for TSS. He is currently the number two Apex Predator with a Rank score of 75,187. HisWattson usually plays Wattson or Gibraltar.

Platform and Input: PC/Mouse and Keyboard

Twitch: hiswattson

1) Keon “Keoon” Berghout

Keon “Keoon” Berghout is an American streamer who was an ex junior college basketball player. He dropped his basketball scholarship after getting his Associates’s degree. He is currently the number one Apex Predator in Apex Legends with a Rank score of 77,278. He is a Bloodhound main and has played for the Atlanta-based esports organization- Rare Xcellence.

Platform and Input: PC/controller

Twitch: Keoon_

