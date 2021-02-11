Apex Legends 1.58 update hotfixes broken Bloodhound and more

Apex Legends recently got a new hotfix to address several issues with Bloodhound, explosive holds, and more.

The Apex Legends 1.58 update arrived yesterday, though a brief PSN outage left some players confused about whether or not the hotfixes broke their game. Thankfully, the outage was quick, and Playstation players enjoyed the new Apex Legends updates along with Xbox and PC players.

Apex Legends 1.58 update

🔧Apex hotfixes incoming to address 🔧



🔸Players not being scanned by Bloodhound's tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound's tactical

🔸Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon

🔸Various stability fixes

🔸Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled — Respawn (@Respawn) February 10, 2021

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem is barely over a week old, but issues have popped up concerning Bloodhound and explosive holds. Various minor technical problems surfaced as well, requiring the 1.58 hotfix.

Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment is keeping a close eye on things and getting this first patch out quickly, minimizing the effects these bugs have on gameplay. In a multiplayer game as large as Apex Legends, any bug could lead to catastrophic results for both casual and competitive players.

Bloodhound's scan

There's a bug still affecting Bloodhound scans, making them completely useless for some players by not showing any scanned enemies 🙈https://t.co/aNnZ5t7YI5 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 30, 2021

A bug with Bloodhound's scan was one of the more concerning issues. If two different players using Bloodhound used the Eye of the Allfather tactical simultaneously, players scanned by one player would not be picked up by the other.

Explosive Holds

Explosive Holds are new to #ApexLegends, and we’ve put together a map to show where each one is 💥



The red dots show where every Hold is… How many are there near your drop? pic.twitter.com/KuX4iHLTFx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 8, 2021

Explosive holds have been an exciting addition to King's Canyon, allowing players to blow their doors with a grenade for high tier loot. Apparently, along with looting these holds, players have been getting stuck on the doorstep. Others have noticed players just randomly dropping through the ceilings into them.

The Apex Legends 1.58 update only mentions fixes to the holds and not precisely what the fixes are. Time will tell which issues no longer exist and which ones persist.

