Apex Legends: 5 tips to improve in Ranked

Climbing the Ranked Leaderboards in Apex Legends can be quite a feat. While this mode is essentially the same as the standard matches, a few elements differ.

Players trying to claw their way out of the Bronze-Gold tiers need to implement these tactics to make their climb easier. Top dogs in the Diamond or Apex Predator tiers put these tips into practice regularly.

5 tips to climb ranks easily in Apex Legends

1) Excess Kills

Image via Respawn

A common mistake lower-ranked Apex Legends players make is that they pick every fight they can get to rack up kills. The Ranked system works by rewarding extra points for kills and assists but only to a certain extent.

Players can only earn up to 6 kill points throughout the game, removing the need to pick additional fights since they are pointless. Seeking as many fights as possible is a good way to get knocked out, so pay attention to the point cap.

2) Pick the right battles

Image via Respawn

Players don't always need to see a firefight to its end, sometimes it's better to simply cut losses and move on. A common mentality for players is to unload everything they have when a bullet comes their way.

This could lead to a major loss of resources and the trade could exhaust your Apex Legends team completely. Fighting every single battle until there's a victor standing over death boxes can be wasteful, so understand when to fall back and when to fight.

3) Positioning

Image via Youtube

Good positioning is the difference between a player's team getting wiped or total domination. The Apex Legends maps have hundreds of positional advantages with high and low ground.

Standing out in the open or on vacant rooftops is a common way for lower-ranking Apex Legends teams to get out. Understand the importance of cover, and stay behind some whenever possible.

4) Understand the Legends meta

Image via Respawn

As the game progresses over time, new patches and updates can make some Apex Legends stronger than others. While the S-tier or A-tier Legends might not be a player's main, having experience playing the best legends can lead to victory.

Wraith, Horizon, and Bloodhound are solid choices going into Season 9 along with Caustic once his buff comes through. Learning how to take advantage of stronger Legends can be an easy way to dominate through the ranks.

5) Stick to a loadout

Image via Respawn

Too often in Apex Legends matches, players will change up their loadout as the game progresses, tossing out good weapons for other options. Sticking to a favored loadout with overall great weapons can help players snowball and stockpile the best gear for themselves.

Weapons like the R-301 and the Flatline are always going to be good choices with plenty of modification options. Find a weapon that serves your desired playstyle, practice with it and build around it.

Edited by Gautham Balaji