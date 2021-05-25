Top 5 weapons for beginners in Apex Legends

Choosing the right weapon to run around with is crucial to winning in Apex Legends. However, the weapon of choice will also depend on the player's general playstyle.

Apex Legends has a wide range of weapon options for players to choose from, but there are a few that cover all the bases of a good weapon in anyone's hands.

The best Apex Legends beginner guns

1) R301 Carbine

This rifle has been great for most of Apex Legends' existence. There are plenty of these beauties all over the map, so they are easy to find.

The 301 can use a wide range of optical modifications, giving it the ability to adapt to different types of firefights. In addition, its recoil is easy to control and predict. With 28 damage per headshot, you can take down a target in one clip with some trigger discipline.

2) R99 Submachine Gun

Another light ammo gun in Apex Legends comes into the spotlight here, but it differs from the 301 in spray patterns, rate of fire and playstyle. Like 301, however, it's easy to find and doesn't take a lot of skill to use efficiently.

The R99 is meant for close range combat and can shred opponents with a level 3 armor in a matter of seconds. Grabbing a horde of light ammo and good modifications shouldn't be hard, and players can pack a lot of firepower with this gun.

3) Spitfire

New Apex Legends players can't go wrong with this bullet hose of a weapon. The Spitfire continues to be one of the best weapons in the game simply due to its massive magazine capacity and potential and mid-range.

It has decent damage per shot, good choices for modifications and doesn't require a lot of skill to be lethal with. This gun is commonly found all over the map and ranks as a viable option in multiple situations.

4) Volt Energy SMG

The Volt is a deadly SMG that ranks higher than other energy weapons for a couple of reasons. This gun requires no charge-up time, making it easier for new players to get a feel for it.

Another aspect that makes this gun perfect for Apex Legends beginners is its consistent damage and high rate of fire at short to mid ranges. The recoil is slightly difficult to handle, but with a little practice players can unlock this weapon's true potential.

5) EVA-8 Auto Shotgun

The EVA-8 is a solid weapon all around for anyone who picks it up. It requires little skill to aim and hit other players, and it can fire multiple rounds in a short period of time.

The recoil isn't hard to handle, allowing new Apex Legends players to handle the weapon with ease, and Double Tap can max its damage. Shotguns are relatively straightforward for beginner players, but the EVA-8 stands out as the perfect weapon for those who want to dominate the ring.

