Apex Legends: Top 5 S-tier weapons to win every round in Season 9

Respawn recently released the seasonal update for Apex Legends Season 9 which came with numerous weapon balances. While some guns fell out of the meta, others became highly overpowered after the balance changes.

We’d wish you luck, but in Arenas, there isn’t any. This is a true test of skill. 🏹



Drop into a new action-packed 3v3 game mode, take to the skies as new Legend Valkyrie, and master the new high-precision Bocek Bow when Apex Legends: Legacy launches May 4! pic.twitter.com/1GCAOYI1GB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 26, 2021

The developers introduced a new Marksman weapon in Apex Legends Season 9 called the Bocek Bow. It became instantly popular with fans as it is one of the most efficient weapons in the current season.

Popular YouTuber Sweatband TV recently uploaded a video discussing the best weapons players can use in Apex Legends Season 9. Based on the video, this article will discuss the best S-tier weapons players can use to win every round in Apex Legends Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9: Top 5 S-tier weapons to win every game

While there are several weapons that might be considered S-tier, there are only a few that make the cut in Apex Legends Season 9. However, a weapon is only as good as the person wielding it.

The following list is based on YouTuber Sweatband's S-tier weapons in Apex Legends Season 9.

#5 Bocek Bow

Bocek Bow in Apex Legends Season 9 (Image via Respawn)

The Bocek Bow was recently introduced to Apex Legends Season 9 and it is undoubtedly one of the strongest weapons in the game. The damage it deals is given below:

Body damage - 30 (instant shot)

Body damage - 70 (bow stretched to max capacity)

Headshot damage - 37 (tap shot)

Headshot damage - 122 (bow stretched to max capacity)

The Bocek Bow also has the Shatter Caps feature that players can use. The most interesting thing about this weapon is that it is absolutely silent, which makes a huge difference in-game. Anyone using this weapon can come up with creative sneaky plays to outwit opponents.

#4 Kraber .50-Cal

Kraber .50-cal in Apex Legends Season 9 (Image via Respawn)

The Kraber .50-Cal is a one-shot, one-kill weapon in Apex Legends, and it is the best long-range precision rifle. Numerous players argue that handling the Kraber .50-Cal can be difficult. They need to master the weapon in the practice range before using it in a match.

The Kraber .50-Cal does 290 headshot damage to a level 3/4 helmet. Similarly, it does 145 body damage, and 116 leg damage.

Players need to be mindful of their surroundings while using this weapon as it is easy to get tunnel-visioned while using a precision rifle.

#3 Spitfire

Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

The fully-auto LMG Spitfire is extremely reliable in Apex Legends. It deals 27 headshot damage to level 3/4 helmets, and does 18 body shot damage. The only drawback of the Spitfire is its low fire rate, reload time, and long ADS (Aim Down Sight) time.

But that hasn't stopped the Spitfire from retaining its position in the S-tier. It is undoubtedly one of the best weapons to spray bullets with in long-range combats. According to YouTuber Sweatband, the Spitfire is the best choice for players who prefer rifles over snipers and SMGs.

#2 Prowler

The Prowler SMG in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

The Prowler SMG is perhaps the best weapon in its category. It uses Special Heavy Rounds which makes the weapon much better than other SMGs in-game.

The Prowler deals about 110 headshot damage to an opponent without a helmet. Similarly, it does 85 damage to opponents with level 3/4 helmets. The SMG also deals 75 bodyshot damage, and 60 leg shot damage.

However, this weapon is strictly meant for close-range combats. Using this in long-range shootouts won't be effective.

#1 R-301 Carbine

R-301 Carbine AR in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn)

Finally, taking the number one spot is the R-301 Carbine Assault Rifle. YouTuber Sweatband included this weapon in the A-tier list, although it is one of the first weapons that players get to master in-game. The R-301 Carbine is easy to use and this makes the weapon quite popular in Apex Legends.

A simple R-301 would suffice, the need to headshots is near nothing. — Drexzel (@eS_Drexzel) May 5, 2021

It deals 19 headshot damage to opponents with level 3/4 helmets, and deals about 12 bodyshot damage. What the R-301 Carbine lacks in damage, it makes up for in fire-rate and recoil. This rifle has the fastest bullet travel speed in Apex Legends.

The R-301 Carbine also dominates mid-to-long range combat with high accuracy and controllable recoil. Similarly, it performs well in close-range fights with its high-hip fire accuracy.