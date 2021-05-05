Apex Legends servers status: No servers found issue returns in Season 9

Respawn Entertainment recently released the Season 9 update, which was followed by numerous players reporting Apex Legends servers status issues on Twitter.

How tf my apex was just working now it’s not bc there’s no servers. Your dumbass game needs more servers. — MyMinato . 🤍💛 (@mimiuchiha_) May 5, 2021

Season 9 went live on May 4th, 2021 and players were excited for the new legend Valkyrie. However, the Apex Legends servers status issue has stopped players from getting into the game.

At the same time, the start of Season 9 was plagued by numerous bugs, glitches, market crashes, inventory wipes, and several other issues. Players reported that the Apex Legends servers status issue is ruining their experience in Season 9.

Well legends, today did not go as planned to say the least. But we're pleased to announce that Apex Legends: Legacy is now officially live. Appreciate you guys stickin' by us today. You're the true legends here. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JXtJzYS8Cv — Respawn (@Respawn) May 5, 2021

The developers officially addressed all the issues on Twitter. Respawn devs have been working around the clock to come up with some solutions. They addressed the fact that the Season 9 launch didn't go as planned, as several players were frustrated with the Apex Legends servers status issue. The devs also mentioned that a fix is being worked on and that it is only a matter of time before things stabilize.

So @PlayApex servers is steady kicking me off whenever it wants no problem hopefully tomorrow they find a fix but all around only played #Arena great games best fun since S1-S2 ! WahW ! pic.twitter.com/LK72R6klPK — Matrix Mind Trix (@MatrixMindTrix) May 5, 2021

However, the community is not convinced as this issue has become a ritual before every seasonal update.

With all this information at hand, this article will discuss the recent Apex Legends servers status issue and how to log in once it's fixed.

Apex Legends servers status: How to check if the game's servers are down

Respawn Entertainment recently announced the much-anticipated Season 9 update on May 4th, 2021. The players were quite excited to try out the new Bocek Bow and fly as the new legend Valkyrie. However, they were stopped from entering Season 9 by the Apex Legends servers status issue.

Yeah, I've tried Va1, Va2, St. Louis, and New York, and everytime it just blinks between 'Retrieving Matchmaking List' and 'No Servers Found'



Occasionally I will get 'Attempting connection N of 9', then it will fail.



Not sure what more I can do here. Help! @PlayApex — Dudeman Jones (@AndrewRSS) May 5, 2021

The problem has returned after the developers issued a fix last night. This further enraged fans as they took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Had to end my stream cuz the game is fucking broken once again cant find no server then couldnt even find a game when i did finally get into a server will be live whenever the game is fixed @PlayApex @TwitchSIE @twitchpromoters @TwitchBuds #ApexSeason9 #twitchtv — Trippi Hendrixx 🎮🦾 (@trippy_kent_2) May 5, 2021

Twitch streamer @trippy_kent_2 mentioned that he had to end his stream because of persistent server issues in Season 9.

Hi @Respawn and @PlayApex we are still facing problems to login . The " no servers found " keeps showing up... Hope you can fix the servers soon...🙏

By the way I'm in South America and tried already to login on NA servers but without success... pic.twitter.com/PZGtUvwjWc — Claudio Moreno (@cmorenorj) May 5, 2021

Twitter user @cmorenorj mentioned in a post that the Apex Legends servers status issue is affecting players in South America as well as NA.

No servers again and can't find a match yet it was working 2 hours ago 🤦🏻‍♀️ — KOBK ELEKTRA (@ElektraAegis) May 5, 2021

Similarly, @ElektraAegis mentioned that the game was working properly a couple of hours ago but started showing server problems once again.

19 hours later and still no connection with @PlayApex or @respawn servers, no chance to purchase anything or even attempt to get the battle pass. really hope you guys get your shit together from here on out. if you have a product make sure its 100% before you release it.... — NoFoxGiven is attempting full time content (@MRNOFOXGIVEN) May 5, 2021

Twitch streamer @MRNOFOXGIVEN mentions that even 19 hours after the Season 9 update, the Apex Legends servers status issue is still not fixed. He also highlighted that players are unable to make in-game transactions to buy the Season 9 battle pass.

Disappointed with this no servers 🤬 All the hype for new season and predownloading also BUT when the launch happens ea servers do not work at all! 🤦🤯 pic.twitter.com/bDjXP0t4tN — Mika (@e0200189) May 4, 2021

A Twitter user @e0200189 posted an image of the Apex Legends no servers found screen which popped up every time players attempted to get in the game.

" No server is found " nice season lunch apex u really outdone yourself pic.twitter.com/7aro12lVoL — Joseph (@Joseph38672865) May 5, 2021

This Apex Legends servers status problem is stopping the community from playing Season 9. Fans are frustrated that it hasn't been fixed even after 24 hours.

@PlayApex in a nutshell. Fresh install. Party Member preloading > Restart >unable to connect > Retry > Party not ready > Restart > Unable to connect > Retry >No servers found > Retry >Party member preloading > no server > no server > party not ready. pic.twitter.com/to2tWnCIER — Mert (@noravus) May 5, 2021

While most players want to main Valkyrie and use her abilities in gunfights, others have lost faith and are disappointed with the developers. As of now, the best players can do is wait until the servers are back up again. However, players should note that this issue might bring back the inventory wipe glitch once again.

Hi @Respawn and @PlayApex we are still facing problems to login . The " no servers found " keeps showing up... Hope you can fix the servers soon...🙏

By the way I'm in South America and tried already to login on NA servers but without success... pic.twitter.com/PZGtUvwjWc — Claudio Moreno (@cmorenorj) May 5, 2021

With no news from the developers, fans and players are patiently looking forward to playing Season 9 as soon as the Apex Legends servers status issue gets fixed.