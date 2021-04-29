Apex Legends Season 9 patch: Valkyrie release date, abilities, and more details

Respawn Entertainment recently revealed that Viper's daughter, Valkyrie, will arrive in Apex Legends Season 9 as the new legend. This was followed up with confirmation that Ash from Titanfall 2 will also join the Apex franchise, albeit not as a playable character, in the upcoming season.

There’s nowhere to hide this season, Legends. Ready to find out if you’re predator or prey? 🏹



Discover your true nature when Apex Legends – Legacy launches May 4! pic.twitter.com/0tDA5XuvDS — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 22, 2021

Apex Legends recently posted a cinematic trailer on YouTube, and it featured Valkyrie, the new legend for Season 9. She is the daughter of Viper, an Apex Predator from Titanfall. The developers have successfully juxtaposed two of the biggest lore-driven video games of the decade. This makes things all the more exciting for fans and players.

What makes @PlayApex tick? Find out in this deep dive into servers and netcode with Lead Engineer, Samy Duc, including common online issues that players face, their causes, and our efforts to address them.



🔧: https://t.co/jXCPsxeOVG pic.twitter.com/pMYD4fIt55 — Respawn (@Respawn) April 28, 2021

The trailer reveals all the abilities Valkyrie has in Apex Legends and gives a comprehensive idea of how players can use them in-game.

In light of this recent announcement, this article will discuss Valkyrie's Passive, Tactical and Ultimate abilities. Players can also take a look at the early patch notes to know everything that is coming in Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9: Valkyrie release date, abilities and more details

Meet Valkyrie, the ultimate wingman and a Legend who's poised to dominate the sky. pic.twitter.com/951tFMuWGR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 29, 2021

Respawn Entertainment recently released a cinematic trailer revealing Valkyrie's kit in Apex Legends Season 9. Numerous data miners and leakers speculated about these abilities before the cinematic trailer came out.

Valkyrie is classified as a recon legend. This means that players can use her as a scout to gather information. Players can get exceedingly creative with their rotations with Valkyrie on their team.

Advertisement

The abilities revealed in the Apex Legends Season 9 cinematic trailer are as follows:

VTOL Jets ( passive ) - Jump mid-air to activate a jetpack, players can switch between hold and toggle mode in the controls section.

) - Jump mid-air to activate a jetpack, players can switch between hold and toggle mode in the controls section. Missile Swarm ( tactical ) - Valkyrie shoots a swarm of mini-rockets which distracts and disorients the opponents.

) - Valkyrie shoots a swarm of mini-rockets which distracts and disorients the opponents. Skyward Dive (ultimate) - Valkyrie and her teammates launch into the air and can travel quite far with this ability. It can be used as an exit strategy under heavy fire.

Valkyrie’s VTOL jets allow her to reach extreme altitudes. This is excellent for early rotations or swift ambushing. Players can get into engagement as well as reposition easily when under threat.

Her Missile Swarm doesn’t do heavy damage, but rather, it is designed to frustrate and catch the enemies off guard.

However, her ultimate is the perfect mobility option. It can help players escape fights and travel to a new POI swiftly. This will definitely become one of the most popular abilities in Apex Legends Season 9.

An infection takes hold in the Olympus map update!



Join Lead Level Designer, Dave Osei, as he walks you through the changes coming to Olympus in Apex Legends: Legacy.



🌱: https://t.co/g16W4tWy5v pic.twitter.com/dJFY0xRGlM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

These three abilities make Valkyrie one of the best legends in Apex Legends. She can be used as support, or as a recon expert to scout areas.

It will be interesting to see how the players alter their team compositions based on Valkyrie's kit when Apex Legends Season 9 goes live on May 4th, 2021.