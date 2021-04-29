5 best landing spots in Apex Legends Mobile's Battle Royale mode

The Apex Legends Mobile closed beta version was recently released in India, with around a thousand users getting to play the popular battle royale. Respawn Entertainment mentioned in its official blog that this is only for the closed beta.

The developers added the World's Edge map, which is one of the best designs Apex Legends battle royale has to offer. For players who are new to the franchise, this map offers some of the best spots for close to mid-range combat with multiple high-tier loot areas.

The test server has finally reached the maximum player cap in the servers pic.twitter.com/sPhZdYtvm6 — ApexLegends Mobile News (@ApexLMNews) April 29, 2021

There is only one map currently available in the Apex Legends Mobile closed beta version. The World's Edge map is quite vast, and players need to have a proper idea about the secret spots and hidden tunnels to rotate easily.

This article will focus on the best landing spots in the World's Edge map, which will help players win more efficiently in Apex Legends Mobile closed beta.

Top 5 locations to land in Apex Legends Mobile closed beta

Some in game images of Apex Legends Mobile pic.twitter.com/AwOzjqmCPN — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) April 28, 2021

The World's Edge map in Apex Legends Mobile is unique in various ways. It is one of the few maps to feature lava and ice on the same terrain in a battle royale game. At the same time, the map is full of mountains placed between cities. This sort of design encourages players to seek out opponents for combat.

To eliminate opponents and wipe out squads, players will need the best loot. The World's Edge map in Apex Legends Mobile is similar to the PC version, so the same tricks and hiding spots will work for players testing the closed beta.

The following list will feature five locations from Apex Legends Mobile, where players can drop in to find high-tier armor, weaponry, and shields.

#5 - Skyhook

Located on the northern corner of the World's Edge map, Skyhook is one of the best spots to land in Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta. The city is designed to encourage mid-range fights as every team can find ample loot in the buildings.

An interesting feature about this location in Apex Legends Mobile is the Skyhook itself, which players can use to fly to different locations. There are also plenty of hiding spots that players can camp at to ambush opponents.

#4 - Thermal Station

The Thermal Station is one of the biggest areas in Apex Legends Mobile, and it is located on the southwestern edge of the map. It is uniquely designed with lava entrenched around the circumference of the area. This makes it incredibly difficult to run away from fights. However, the Thermal Station has a rope-way system that players can use to escape.

Falling into the lava decreases health in-game, so players need to be careful of the terrain. This location is ideal for players looking to drop by a high-tier loot area with fewer opponents.

#3 - Capitol City

Please make World's Edge map for Apex Legends Mobile. — Alexandrovici Aurel (@BrockBeast7) April 20, 2021

Considered the heart of the World's Edge map, the Capitol City POI is a loot-rich area in Apex Legends Mobile. Players have reported on social media that it has become a hot-drop location in the closed beta.

Capitol City offers nothing but the best when it comes to close-range combat.

These buildings are designed to encourage players to chase after one another. Simultaneously, there are several hiding spots and crate spawns in the area. This will attract opposing teams as they might camp at these spots for an ambush.

#2 - The Trainyard

The Trainyard is located south of Capitol City. The area is filled with structures that provide natural cover against opponents. Most players come here to loot the Train, as it has numerous supply crates.

The Trainyard is also popular with PC/console versions of Apex Legends as it has ideal climbing spots for camping snipers. The same dynamic might be replicated in the mobile version. Players are advised to always be mindful of their surroundings while looting at the Trainyard in Apex Legends Mobile.

#1 - The Epicenter

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta version - World's Edge map.

Currently, captiol city, epicenter and skyhook are the hot drop areas.

Thermal station being one of the least visited POIs. pic.twitter.com/W2wVDZdj6x — Apex Legends Mobile News (@ApexLegendsMob8) April 29, 2021

The Epicenter has turned into a hot-drop area in Apex Legends Mobile. Players frequently drop with their squads at this location in the closed beta to get easy eliminations and high-tier loot.

Players enjoy doing movement combinations like the "slide-jump-shoot" especially because of the terrain in this area. It encourages high-octane action with plenty of cover for hiding and camping.

The Epicenter is located on the northeastern side of the World's Edge map in Apex Legends Mobile. Players are advised to target crates while dropping at this location as they can expect a fight right from the start.

These five locations are currently the best spots to land on the World's Edge map in Apex Legends Mobile.

Note: Respawn Entertainment mentioned that the game is still in its closed beta and all event rewards are only valid during this test. The beta doesn't represent the final quality of the game, and the event will take place in UTC time.