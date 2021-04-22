Apex Legends Season 9: Launch trailer reveals Valkyrie's abilities, Ash from Titanfall 2, new Arena Mode, and more

The Apex Legends Season 9 trailer was recently released on social media, and fans cannot wait to try out all the new inclusions in-game.

Valkyrie, daughter of Viper from Titanfall 2, was given a proper introduction in the trailer.

Fans got a clear glimpse of her aerial abilities and also got to see some functional team compositions with Valkyrie. The new Bocek Bow was also featured in the Apex Legends Season 9 trailer, and the weapon looks amazing.

Fans expected to see the rumored Arena mode, allowing for 3v3 PvP battles, and Respawn Entertainment did not disappoint. The trailer featured the new Arena mode coming to Apex Legends Season 9.

This article will discuss everything that was disclosed by the publishers in the Apex Legends Season 9 official trailer.

Apex Legends Season 9 trailer introduced Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, new map changes, and more

Welcome to the legacy of the Apex Predators. Welcome to the Arenas.



Tune in April 26 for the @PlayApex Arenas gameplay reveal. pic.twitter.com/ma08nlNESu — Respawn (@Respawn) April 22, 2021

Respawn Entertainment recently revealed the new meta-changing weapon called the Bocek Bow in the Apex Legends Season 9 trailer. The much-awaited weapon was teased long ago, and players can finally hunt opponents with a bow in-game.

What defines the legacy of a true champion? Tune in tomorrow at 8 AM PT to watch the Apex Legends – Legacy Launch Trailer and discover if you have what it takes to survive when there’s nowhere to hide.



👀 : https://t.co/IkZNcsKGf5 pic.twitter.com/H7ua1syxzt — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 21, 2021

The official description says: "A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count."

At the same time, Viper's daughter has arrived in Apex Legends Season 9, and her call sign is Valkyrie.

She ends the trailer by saying, "When you get to hell, tell them Valkyrie sent you."

Her kit will comprise of the following abilities:

Passive: VTOL - Can hover in the air for a short time.

Tactical: Cluster Missile

Ultimate: Skyward - Valkyrie and nearby teammates redeploy, launching into the air and skydiving.

This kit is definitely going to change the meta in Apex Legends Season 9, as the trailer featured a unique team composition around Valkyrie.

Pairing her up with Lifeline and Bloodhound will make an excellent tactical team.

The latest trailer also revealed that Ash from Titanfall 2 will come to Apex Legends Season 9 as a non-playable character.

ICYMI: Yesterday we watched as new @playapex Legend, Valkyrie, stepped out of the shadow of her father's legacy and prepared to launch into her own. pic.twitter.com/2kvMWxr7Gq — Respawn (@Respawn) April 20, 2021

The trailer heavily indicates that Ash will be directly related to the new Arena Mode. For Titanfall fans, this is a throwback moment, as Ash is one of the most popular antagonists of the series.

Ash said, "Legacy of a champion cannot be measured by simple victory, it is measured by resolve, by commitment for a single focus. Absolution, Conviction, Vengeance! It is time to return the legends to where it started. A little underground brutality."

Apex Legends' Season 9 teaser also featured a winter biome that indicates upcoming map changes in-game. This comes after the Infested Olympus announcement and the leaked locations on the World's Edge map.

The new trailer has definitely charged up fans to play Apex Legends Season 9, which begins on 4th May 2021.