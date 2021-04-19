Apex Legends Season 9 early patch Notes: Bocek Bow, Infested Olympus, new Legend Valkyrie and more

Respawn Entertainment recently revealed that a new meta-changing weapon called the Bocek Bow is coming to Apex Legends Season 9. The much-awaited weapon was teased long back, and players can finally hunt opponents with a bow in-game.

A recent Apex Legends story was posted on YouTube, and it was the cinematic trailer for Season 9. Respawn has officially revealed the new legend "Valkyrie" and the lore behind her character. The ninth season of the most popular battle royale is going to be called "Legacy."

A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count. pic.twitter.com/uxxST1TPan — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

In addition to these new introductions, Respawn also revealed their plans for the Arena Mode changes which players have been looking for.

This article will discuss the new Bocek Bow, the new Legend Valkyrie, Infested Olympus map changes all other modifications coming to Apex Legends Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9 early Patch Notes: Bocek Bow, Olympus Infested map changes, new Legend Valkyrie, and more

Apex Legends Season 9 is starting on 4 May 2021.

Respawn Entertainment is going all out this season by introducing the new Bocek Bow. Following the path of Fortnite, mastering this new Bocek Bow will require a higher skill level.

The weapon was initially leaked in Season 7 and was called the Compound Bow. Fans and players were quite excited to try out the new weapon, but the publishers decided to hold the release until Season 9.

The official description says: "A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count."

Precision and aim accuracy will be integral for this new weapon as it might even work as a Sniper Rifle. However, the actual verdict about this weapon can only be delivered once it is released.

Along with Bocek Bow, the publisher has announced that Infested Olympus will get some new map changes in-game.

"An infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths."

Olympus is about to get a major makeover and fans are wondering which new POIs might get added in Apex Legends Season 9. Numerous leaks on Twitter suggest that the map will see a flush of greenery with trees and roots growing all around. Hopefully, the new changes coming to the map will make the game much more engaging in Season 9.

Along with this, a new legend is going to join the game from Season 9.

Kairi Imahara aka Valkyrie is coming as the new character Apex Legends Season 9. She was introduced in the 8-minute-long trailer, and it looks like Respawn is planning to connect Titanfall-lore with Apex Legends.

It turns out Valkyrie is the daughter of Viper, an Apex Predator who fell victim to Jack Cooper in Titanfall 2. The trailer shows Valkyrie meeting with Kuben Blisk, leader of the Predators. They speak briefly about Viper, and Valkyrie reveals her intentions to avenge her father.

YA'LL ROCKING WITH VALKYRIE?!



Titanfall fans eating good 😤 pic.twitter.com/w0E1sQazdJ — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

Respawn brilliantly tied the narrative from Titanfall to Apex Legends and this might attract a huge player base. A new weapon, new legend, and some much-anticipated map changes will definitely make things interesting in Season 9.