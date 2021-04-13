How to unlock Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy skin early in Fortnite: Aloy Cup, New LTM, and other details

Fortnite x Horizon collaboration was recently announced with the v16.20 update, and it has brought up the Aloy Bundle in-game. Neither the cosmetic set nor the collaboration was leaked before, making it so much more interesting in the Primal-themed season.

Epic Games released an official blog to announce the arrival of Alloy in Fortnite Season 6. The blog mentions that from April 15, 2021, items from Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive in Fortnite.

This will include the Aloy Outfit, which has her Blaze Canister back bling, Aloy’s Spear pickaxe, Glinthawk glider, Shield-Weaver wrap, and the Heart-rizon emote.

To get the "Aloy the Skywatcher" loading screen, players will have to purchase the bundle.

Horizon Zero Dawn bundle featuring Aloy (Image via Epic Games)

The publisher has also announced a tournament in honor of the iconic protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn. This tournament will be similar to the Kratos Cup hosted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Aloy's second edit style might be PS5/PS4 exclusive since the game doesn't tell you if the skin has a style or not unless if you own the style! (like Kratos) pic.twitter.com/1GIk9IS13S — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

Players who finish with high points in the Aloy Cup will be able to unlock the Aloy Bundle for free in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite x Horizon: Unlock Aloy Bundle for free in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The fan-favorite protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn has made her way to Fornite’s Primal season. The Aloy Cup promises to be one of the best tournaments in Season 6. However, only PS4 or PS5 console players can take part in the tournament.

The highlight of this tournament is that the top-performing duo teams from each region will receive the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle before it hits the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Aloy Cup in Fortnite Season 6 is a duos tournament that will start on April 14th, 2021.

Players must have their two-factor authentication enabled, and their in-game accounts must be above level 30.

ALOY CUP ONLY ON PS4 & PS5, APRIL 15th! pic.twitter.com/ciMz8IjBQr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

The rules and regulations of the Aloy Cup are as follows:

Elimination Points

Each Elimination: Two Points

Bonus for Eliminations using a bow: Eight Points

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 points

2nd: 29 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 22 points

6th: 20 points

7th: 19 points

8th: 18 points

9th: 17 points

10th: 16 points

11th: 15 points

12th: 14 points

13th: 13 points

14th: 12 points

15th: 11 points

16th: 10 points

17th: Nine points

18th: Eight points

19th: Seven points

20th: Six points

21st: Five points

22nd: Four points

23rd: Three points

24th: Two points

25th: One point

Another interesting feature in this tournament will be the usage of Bows. Since Aloy is known for her archery skills, players eliminating opponents using a bow will earn additional points in the tournament.

Aloy and Lara Croft Limited Time Mode

Aloy and Lara Croft Limited Time Mode (Image via Epic Games)

The official blog from the publishers also mentioned the "Aloy & Lara" LTM, and it will follow the duos format.

The official description says, "Players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara Croft in a loot-locked battle with only the craftable Bow (Aloy) and Dual Pistols (Lara) at your disposal. Keep an eye out for wildlife, master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons, and earn the ultimate Primal Victory Royale."

The LTM will start on April 16th at 9 am ET and will end on April 18th at 9 am ET.