Everything new in Fortnite v16.20 update: Mythic Recycler weapon, Grappler and Splinter Bow, vehicle mods, and more

Fortnite Season 6 recently received the v16.20 update, which brought plenty of changes to the Primal-themed season. The latest update has brought a slew of new LTMs, Creative mode changes, new skins and bundles, vehicle accolades, and new weaponry.

v16.20 rolls in with:



🚙 Trick out your ride with new wheels



🏹 Sharpen those bow skills and focus up for a special Duos Cup



🤯 50-player matchmaking in Creative



(2/3) — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 12, 2021

Epic Games uploaded a tweet to inform players of all the changes in this recent update. Dataminers have also delved into the game files and discovered all the new elements added to the game.

The highlights of this update are the new weapons, and vehicle accolades added. This article will discuss all the major changes brought to the game with the v16.20 update.

Fortnite v16.20 update brings new weapons, vehicle accolades, and new bows to Season 6

Epic Games recently released the Fortnite v.16.20 update for Season 6, and it introduced two new bows and a new Mythic weapon. The new bows added to the game are the Grappler Bow and the Splinter Bow.

New Bow Sold by Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/VCIZxYZ1Ao — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

The Grappler Bow was teased a while ago in the Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Season 6. It showed that players can use the Grappler Bow to gain a height advantage on their opponents.

The Grappler Bow has the following stats in Fortnite Season 6:

Ammo - Arrows

Reload time - one second

Magazine Size - one

Damage to players- 89

Advertisement

The high damage aspect, along with the grappling element, makes the Grappler Bow one of the best weapons to use in-game.

The Grappler Bow is currently with the Lara Croft NPC at Stealthy Stronghold. Players can acquire this new Exotic weapon from the NPC.

Upcoming Splinter Bow pic.twitter.com/wdxcz9mDvQ — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 13, 2021

The Splinter Bow was also added to the Fortnite v16.20 update. Although it was not teased before, players were expecting to see a new Bow in-game.

The Splinter Bow has the following stats for Fortnite Season 6:

Ammo - Arrows

Reload time - 1.3 second

Magazine Size - one

Damage to players- 100

The high damage on the Splinter Bow is definitely going to help players knock opponents quicker. A reload time of 1.3 seconds has also been added to balance the weapon.

Advertisement

Epic Games also introduced a new Mythic weapon, which Spire Assassins will carry in Fortnite Season 6. The new Mythic Spire Assassin's Recycler has replaced the Mythic Primal Shotgun, and it can be acquired by eliminating the Spire Assassins.

The Mythic Spire Assassin's Recycler has the following stats for Fortnite Season 6:

Ammo - Junk

Reload Time - 2.0

Magazine Size - three

Damage to players - 86

The Recycler was only added a week ago to Fortnite Season 6, and players have had mixed reactions about the weapon so far. With the introduction of the new Mythic, the weapons meta will change in favor of the Recycler.

Fortnite v16.20 also brought some new accolades to the game. Players can earn XP by completing these simple challenges in Fortnite Season 6.

The four new accolades are as follows:

Rare Ammo Box - Searched Rare Ammo Box, 200 XP

Vehicle Mod - 100 XP

Gearhead - First player in the match to mod a vehicle, 205 XP

A Long Haul - Deliver a Runestone to Obelisk, 400 XP

Searched Safe - 210 XP

Advertisement

Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off road easier in any vehicle.



The Chonkers Off-Road Tires are the first Mod to arrive to the Fortnite Island. https://t.co/EuSsTsrAy8 pic.twitter.com/Q7zYAM0XP7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

A new location has also been added to the game, which is being called "Chonker's Customs." Players can find this new location near the Catty Corner Garage.

New car mod in game pic.twitter.com/mlsZ2UQGCC — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) April 13, 2021

It is speculated that this location will allow players to mod vehicles in Fortnite Season 6. The Chonkers Off-Road Tires are the first mod to arrive with the Fortnite v16.20 update.

These are the latest changes added to the game with the recent update.