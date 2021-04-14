Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series: Release Date, DC subscription, Harley Quinn outfit and more details

Epic Games recently uploaded an official blog announcing that the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series will arrive from 20 April 2021.

The first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series will be available in comic book shops. Fans can also purchase a digital version by ordering it directly from DC Universe Infinite (US-only).

The Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit is the first cosmetic reward with issue #1.

The official blog mentions that Fortnite Batman Zero Point issue #1 will be available first in North America, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

The publisher also plans to release the full series in Japan, Korea, and France later this year.

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point issue #1 will be followed by issue #2 and #3, which release on 4 May and 18May respectively. The publisher has mentioned the release date for all six issues coming in Fortnite.

The official blog for the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic mentions the following as a premise to the narrative:

"A crack splits the sky above Gotham City... a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from… DC’s Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the World's Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point."

The official blog hints at a "multiverse" that players could see in the comic book series.

The blog had some images from the first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point.

Batman has lost his memory and is fighting anyone that crosses his path. He has also figured out that Fortnite Island runs a simulation for about 22 minutes.

The blog also reveals that Batman will meet Catwoman in the second issue of the comic book series. Images suggest that they will have an initial fight, but will soon band together to contain Zero Point.

Previous leaks about the third edition of Fortnite Batman Zero Point revealed that Batman will be facing Snake Eyes from G.I Joe. This proves that the multiverse will incorporate superheroes from different storylines and universes.

Players might get to see iconic Fortnite characters like Agent Jonesy, Peely, The Foundation, and the Seven in the sixth issue of the comic book series.

After gathering all the information from official previews, leaks, and blogs surrounding the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series, a clear pattern emerges. Batman will eventually team up with the heroes present on the island to contain the Zero Point.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series Release Schedule

The release schedule for the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series is as follows:

Issue #1 - 20th April - Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit reward code

Issue #2 - 4th May - Batman Zero Wing Glider reward code

Issue #3 - 18th May - Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe reward code

Issue #4 - 1st June - Undisclosed

Issue #5 - 15th June - Undisclosed

Issue #6 - 6th July - Undisclosed

Players can also acquire the Armored Batman Zero outfit by purchasing and redeeming the code from all six issues from the comic book series.

The official blog mentions: "Each issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include bold/dynamic main and variant covers from legendary artists, including the Issue #3 variant cover featuring Batman vs. Snake-Eyes from DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee."

Fans and players must purchase the original version of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series to get all the rewards. According to the official blog, purchasing or downloading from 3rd party websites will not work.

Cosmetics from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic books will also arrive in the Item Shop in June 2021.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point DC Infinite subscription

For the DC Infinite Subscription (US-only) fans will be charged $7.99 USD/month or $74.99 USD/year, plus applicable taxes.

The subscription will automatically renew every month. However, the DC Infinite Free Trial will not include any of the issues from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series.

Players can redeem the code found in the comic books until 1 May 2025.