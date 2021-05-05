Apex Legends no servers found: EA servers down and unable to connect screen ruins the start of Season 9

The Apex Legends no servers found issue has recently plagued the start of Season 9, and players have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

Respawn Entertainment released the patch update for Apex Legends Season 9 on May 4th, 2021. Shortly after, the battle pass, a new legend and the new bow were officially introduced. However, numerous fans are currently stuck on the Apex Legends no servers found screen.

The developers officially addressed the problem on Twitter with a post that mentioned that they are working on a fix. Season 9 promises to be one of the best in Apex Legends, and players are quite excited to try out all the new features. However, with the Apex Legends no servers issue lingering, players are expressing their discontent on social media.

In light of this recent announcement, this article will discuss the Apex Legends no servers found issue that is stopping players from entering Season 9.

Apex Legends no servers found issue: Servers down, unable to connect screen, plagues the start of Season 9

See you legends tomorrow at 10am PT.😉 pic.twitter.com/XoHmtumake — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 3, 2021

Respawn Entertainement released the much-anticipated Season 9 update on May 4th, 2021. This was swiftly followed by players reporting on social media that Apex Legends no servers found screen is stopping players from entering the game.

We're working through some service issues in @playapex at the moment due to high demand.



We're on top of it and will get players into games as quickly as we can! — Respawn (@Respawn) May 4, 2021

The developers mentioned in their official Twitter post that they are working through some service issues. They further added to the post that a fix had been found, and it was only a matter of time before Apex Legends no servers found issue got resolved.

No servers found for me in UK on Switch :-( also not showing my legends tokens or Apex coins from completing season 8 battle pass? — benwalkerit (@benwalkerit) May 4, 2021

Regardless, fans and players have taken to Twitter to express their discontent. Twitter user @benwalkerit reported that Apex Legends no servers found issue was persistent on Nintendo Switch as well.

Meanwhile, @DonMerio pointed out how the Apex Legends no servers found issue has become a ritual before every seasonal update.

Everyone after downloading Apex Legends Season 9 and Receiving no Servers Found #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/XdbiQK2iUF — CountryMane GamingYall (@Quez100Bruh1) May 4, 2021

Twitter user Quez100Bruh1 mentions that players who have already finished downloading Season 9 are still stuck on the Apex Legends no servers found screen.

idk what i expected from apex at this point. new season same issues.

s9 is already buggy as hell & not working, locked out of every single tab, all legends except rev are locked for me now, i now have 0 coins & tokens instead of several thousand + no servers to be found. mess🙃 pic.twitter.com/9xzdwTtBOv — ash (@ashjreeves) May 4, 2021

At the same time, @ashjreeves also pointed out that this server issue was expected from the start. The Twitter user went on to criticize Season 9 claiming that it is infested with bugs.

All the "unable to connect," "no servers found," "EA servers down," issues together have plagued the beginning of Apex Legends Season 9.

Season 9 introduced a new legend called Valkyrie. She is an aerial expert introduced in the game on popular demand. Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed Valkyrie's kit in an official Twitter post. Players can read more about Valkyrie and her kit, which is about to change the meta in Apex Legends Season 9. As of now, all players can do is to wait until Respawn Entertainment fixes the servers.