Mobile gamers rejoice as Apex Legends Mobile global beta gets official release announcement

The Apex Legends Mobile closed beta was recently released in India for testing, and fans loved the classic battle royale game. Respawn Entertainment announced on Twitter today that Apex Legends Mobile will be available for worldwide testing, as a global beta version will come out soon.

A brief message to all our lovely new Apex Legends Mobile testers:



We’re looking at all your feedback—we plan to step up our own communication more once we enter the Global Beta phase of testing.



For now we'll be in a listening mode. Thanks, and have fun! — Respawn (@Respawn) April 29, 2021

Within a few days of the closed beta releasing, Apex Legends Mobile garnered a huge fan following. However, numerous players took to social media to report how they couldn't play the closed beta even with high-end devices.

This created a rift in the Indian mobile gaming community as more than 75% of the players didn't get to play Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta.

The game is pretty nice considering that it is first beta ever.

Somethings that i realized ;

In four finger hud that me and alot of other players will use , when i tap fire bottom with my claw finger i can not control aim with my thumb and I've tested all three kind of screen... — Gtak (@Gtakplay) April 29, 2021

However, the publishers have found the perfect solution to this problem, recently announcing that the global beta version for Apex Legends Mobile is on its way.

In light of this recent news, this article will discuss everything players can expect from the global beta version of Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile global beta version announced by Respawn Entertainment

Advertisement

Respawn Entertainment recently took to Twitter to drop a significant announcement about Apex Legends Mobile. The post mentions that the developers are currently listening to every response the community has to offer.

They encouraged players to submit detailed responses after playing the closed beta version of this highly-anticipated title.

However, the highlight of this Twitter post was the news of the global beta coming soon. Fans are excited to experience the game even though there is no official release date mentioned for the Apex Legends Mobile global beta.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta version - World's Edge map.

Currently, captiol city, epicenter and skyhook are the hot drop areas.

Thermal station being one of the least visited POIs. pic.twitter.com/W2wVDZdj6x — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) April 29, 2021

Since the closed beta is scheduled to come out in the Philippines next, players can expect the global beta to be released shortly after. They can also look forward to some major changes to come to the global beta version of Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta gameplay as Wraith.

Almost half the lobby is full of bots but the squad I killed before this one was stacked with gold tier loot.#ApexLegends #apexlegendsmobile pic.twitter.com/XhU73aqQ7q — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) April 29, 2021

But the official Twitter post about the global beta of Apex Legends Mobile got mixed reactions from fans. While those who played the closed beta had suggestions, others who did not get to play simply wanted to experience the game.

Please lower down the aim assist, it's way too strong. Knock down shields are massive and have 3x more 'shield' than the core version.Also third person isn't what makes apex, apex itself.Make this the first unique mobile game, or at least don't add third person when ranked comes. — SNG Sonho🍀 (@SonhoMobile) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Some comments had brilliant suggestions and highlighted the significant issues currently present in the Apex Legends Mobile closed beta. Twitter user and Twitch streamer ImOwFromYT also mentioned a list of things that need to be changed before the global beta arrives.

Thank you for updating us. Very proud of what you've done so far! Here is my feedback also. pic.twitter.com/AAUhdv1zqL — 𝕀𝕞𝕆𝕨 | GFUEL (@ImOwFromYT) April 29, 2021

He mentions that the developers might have to optimize the game with some much-needed quality of life changes. This needs to be followed by compatibility changes that will run the game on low-end devices.

These modifications seem inevitable since a massive section of the Indian gaming community did not get to play the game simply because of compatibility issues.

Similarly, the post mentions that the developers need to add 60 FPS mode in Apex Legends Mobile global beta. To establish its dominance in the mobile gaming community, Respawn Entertainment will have to develop a way to attract the mobile gaming player base. Without the 60 FPS frame rate, players will not be able to experience the high-octane action Apex Legends is famous for.

For now, the best fans can do is wait for the official announcement of the Apex Legends Mobile global beta. In the meantime, they can take a look at the first set of legends coming to the game to get a better idea about team compositions.