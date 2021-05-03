Apex Legends Season 9 is set to be released on May 4th, 2021. But several leaks have already started surfacing on social media.

Respawn Entertainment recently announced that a new weapon called the Bocek Bow would be part of Apex Legends Season 9. The much-awaited weapon was first teased in Season 7.

At the same time, a recent Apex Legends cinematic was posted on YouTube, and it revealed the new legend for Season 9. Following this, the developers officially introduced the new legend - Valkyrie. She is the daughter of Viper, an Apex Predator from Titanfall 2.

Valkyrie will not be the only character related to Titanfall 2 in Apex Legends Season 9. Respawn revealed that Ash from Titanfall 2 will join the game in the new Arena Mode, albeit as a non-playable character.

This article dives into the new Bocek Bow, Valkyrie, and her kit, Arena Mode, and other upcoming features in Apex Legends Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9 Release date, new features, and more

The new legend, Valkyrie, is an aerial expert. This is a result of players requesting developers for a character with aerial abilities stronger than Horizon. Respawn Entertainment and EA have obliged. Valkyrie's kit is about to change the meta in Apex Legends Season 9.

The developers revealed Valkyrie's abilities in a cinematic trailer:

VTOL Jets ( passive ) - Jump mid-air to activate a jetpack. Players can switch between hold and toggle mode in the controls section.

) - Jump mid-air to activate a jetpack. Players can switch between hold and toggle mode in the controls section. Missile Swarm ( tactical ) - Valkyrie shoots a swarm of mini-rockets which distracts and disorients the opponents.

) - Valkyrie shoots a swarm of mini-rockets which distracts and disorients the opponents. Skyward Dive (ultimate) - Valkyrie and her teammates launch into the air and travel quite far with this ability. It can be used as an exit strategy under heavy fire.

Respawn Entertainment is also adding the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends Season 9. The new bow is classified as a marksman weapon. The following attachments can be equipped with the Bocek Bow:

1x HCOG

2x HCOG

1x Holographic

2 to 4x variable Holographic

3x HCOG Ranger

The basic statistics of the Bocek Bow show that it deals 30 body-shot damage and 37 head-shot damage when fired by tapping. Similarly, if a player draws the bow out completely before shooting, it does 70 body-shot damage and 122 head-shot damage.

The bow is also stealthy as it does not make as much noise compared to other weapons. It is undoubtedly going to establish itself in the weapons meta in Apex Legends Season 9.

Along with Bocek Bow, the publisher announced that the Olympus map would get some new Apex Legends Season 9. The official description mentioned that,

"An infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths."

Olympus is about to see massive changes. Players are now wondering which new POIs might be remade in Apex Legends Season 9. Leaks on Twitter suggest that forests and greenery will take over Olympus. This will definitely make the game much more engaging.

Considering this official information and all the leaks, players can expect Apex Legends Season 9 to be intense. The update drops at 6:00 p.m. BST/1:00 p.m. EST.