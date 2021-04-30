Apex Legends Season 9 is practically knocking on the door, and players cannot wait to dive in to see everything new, but some are concerned a certain new legend might spoil things. To be specific, the newest addition to Apex Legends, Valkyrie, has been attracting a lot of attention and has many players concerned.

Much of Valkyrie's concern, more than anything, seems to be her Passive, which might nullify previous extremely mobile legends like Pathfinder and Horizon. Valkyrie's Passive is a VTOL jet, which allows her to take to the air and relocate quickly.

The newest character trailer for Valkyrie in action in Apex Legends Season 9 showcases her kit, which has given players massive concerns.

Valkyrie's passive raises concerns over balancing issues in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

A quick recap of Valkyrie's kit in Apex Legends:

Passive: VTOL Jets

Use your jetpack to reposition or reach high places. You have limited fuel and cannot use weapons while flying.

Tactical: Missile Swarm

Fire a swarm of mini-rockets that damage and disorient the enemy.

Ultimate: Skyward dive

Take to the skies to reposition a long-distance across the map. Your squadmates can join in.

Class: Recon

Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle’s location.

Apex Legends developers, Respawn made the patch notes available to players a decent amount of time before Season 9's release date and even put out more information on the subreddit, r/ApexLegends.

Combining the footage with the Character Trailer, patch notes, and additional information on r/Apex Legends confirmed that Valkyrie could not use weapons while on her VTOL jet.

Essentially, players will only be able to use her Tactical, the Missile Swarm, while in the air. In a bid to balance it further, there will also be a one-second delay after using her Passive before she can use her weapons.

Additionally, her Ultimate is canceled if the player takes damage during the ascent, but 75% percent of the charge is reserved. Plus, players will need vertical clearance to take off.

While issues with powercreep and balancing will persist until players finally get to play Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, it seems Respawn might have done a fair job of balancing things out.