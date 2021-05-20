Top 5 weapons in Apex Legends Season 9

The Apex Legends season 9 update has brought new changes to the game, and it has affected the weapon meta in different ways. Some weapons have been nerfed, while others have become very overpowered.

There’s a new sheriff in town and he looks really really shiny. ⭐



Get ready to lay down the law in style with the Mirage Edition, which includes the Show Stopper Mirage skin, Mantlepiece Volt SMG skin, 1,000 Apex Coins, and more.



🤠 : https://t.co/CrgqZy2kor pic.twitter.com/On36N2pDyx — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 19, 2021

Apex Legends Ranked matches can become frustrating with the wrong weapon, and experienced players might also face challenges at higher ranks. Choosing the right combination of weapons is very important in Apex Legends.

Other factors like the attachments and scopes impact the gun in many different ways. With all the highest level attachments, the guns become more stable, and a few attachments even increase the fire rate and damage output.

Popular YouTuber The Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video discussing the top 10 weapons players can use in Apex Legends Season 9.

Apex Legends: Top 5 weapons in Season 9

There are a lot of weapons in the game but not all of them are easy to control in Apex Legends Season 9.

However, it comes down to personal preferences at the end of the day, and that is what is being showcased here as well.

#5-M600 Spitfire

M600 Spitfire-Apex Legends Season 9(Image via Apex Fandom)

The M600 Spitfire is a fully automated light machine gun in Apex Legends.

The gun recently received some nerfs, but it hasn't stopped players from using it. The low fire rate, reload time and long ADS (Aim Down Sight) time can be a problem at times, but the magazine capacity and damage make up for it.

It deals 27 headshot damage to level 3/4 helmets and does 18 body shot damage. It is still one of the best weapons in the game and can help a player win gunfights very easily. It can also be used for mid-range combat.

#4-Bocek Bow

Bocek Bow-Apex Legends Season 9(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The newest weapon introduced to Season 9 of Apex Legends has been a fan-favorite since launch. This is one of the strongest weapons that is currently available in the game.

The damage it deals is given below:

Body damage - 30 (instant shot)

Body damage - 70 (bow stretched to max capacity)

Headshot damage - 37 (tap shot)

Headshot damage - 122 (bow stretched to max capacity)

Shatter Caps and Deadeye's Tempo, which are the two hop-ups it takes, make the weapon all the more lethal. The best part of this weapon is that it's silent in nature and that missed arrows can be picked up later if required.

#3-Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper-Apex Legends Season 9 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Peacekeeper is a lever-action shotgun with very high damage output. This is the only shotgun in Apex Legends that doesn't lose its headshot multiplier at range, and ADS (Aim Down Sight) further reduces the spread too. The long reload time can be annoying, but if a player has consistent aim, they can deal a lot of damage with this gun.

#2- Volt SMG

Volt SMG - Apex Legends Season 9 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Volt SMG is a gun that was introduced back in Season 6 of Apex Legends, and it has always been a versatile gun in the game. It deals 19 headshot damage to opponents with level 3/4 helmets, and deals about 15 body shot damage.

With good damage per second and a fast reloading speed, this gun has always been fun to play with. The iron sight is nice, and the low recoil makes this gun easy to use.

#1-R-99 SMG

R-99 SMG-Apex Legends Season 9 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

As the name suggests, this is a submachine gun in Apex Legends. The weapon has become quite a popular choice in Season 9. It deals 13 headshot damage to opponents with level 3/4 helmets, and deals about 11 body shot damage. The R-99 SMG lacks damage, but the high damage per second and fast fire rate make the gun a killing machine for close as well as mid-range combat.

@GamingMerchant_ I have reason to believe the CAR SMG will be added to the game sometime. To the left of the R-99 is the stock of the CAR. This is on the Arenas Apex legends website. pic.twitter.com/pVmqTQ1hZp — Ryan (@King_Thog) April 28, 2021

It has the second highest SMG magazine capacity in Apex Legends. The recoil can be harsh at times, but it's manageable with the proper attachments. If a player wants to knock an enemy as quickly as possible, this gun is the best choice for the job.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Apex Legends and is in no way a definitive ranking.