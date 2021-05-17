Apex Legends: Every Legends ranked tier list in Season 9

Apex Legends recently got the Season 9 update and a ton of new changes have been introduced in the game.

There are a total of 17 Legends to choose from and sometimes it can be hard to find the right Legend. All the Legends have different passive as well as active abilities along with a distinctive ultimate ability.

The Legacy update for Apex Legends also integrated a host of buffs and nerfs into existing characters like Horizon, Lifeline, Octane, and Loba. Among all the Legends present in the game, none of them are weak or bad.

Every Legend has a unique playstyle and different ways to be operable. However, the characters with a kit that focuses on, recon, offensive capabilities, and team support will certainly dominate the competition.

This list will help players decide which Legend they want to play with in Apex Legends. All the Legends are ranked according to their performance within Season 9.

Best Legends to use in Season 9 of Apex Legends

The following list will be divided into five categories – S-tier, A-tier, B-tier, and C-tier respectively.

S-tier Legends

#Bloodhound

After the season 6 update of Apex Legends, Bloodhound was buffed quite a lot. The Beast of the Hunt ability was buffed in season 4 and players started picking up this particular Legend. Season 5 update reduced the cooldown time on the tactical Eye of the Allfather. This Legend has always been a fan favorite in Apex Legends as it can detect enemies and mark them instantly. Bloodhound is easy to learn and control in combat and the tracker serves as a wallhack at times.

Bloodhound(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Wraith

Wraith has always been one of the best Legends that can be used in the game. Her abilities help her to win individual battles. This Legend is best suited for flanking and a player can evade the enemy's line of sight using the Tactical ability very easily. The Ultimate ability can help the team reposition. Players enjoy playing this Legend as it is fun to use.

Wraith(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Gibraltar

Support characters are the backbone of a team and they have a lot of responsibilities. Gibraltar has always been a defensive Legend but his Ultimate ability can cause potential damage to zone the enemy away.

Gibraltar has received more or less a number of buffs with every passing season. The Dome of Protection comes in handy while keeping the team safe from external damage. This Legend can be defensive as well as offensive depending on the situation.

Gibraltar(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

A-tier Legends

#Horizon

Horizon has been quite popular among the players. But the recent nerf has changed the scenario a bit. Using the Gravity Lift and scoping out enemies from the map was one of her best abilities.

However, with the new update, the lift speed of the Gravity Lift was reduced by 30 percent along with side to side acceleration and the cooldown time was increased. Players can only sit for 2 sec on the top of the Lift.

Horizon is still one of the best characters within the game, but the recent nerf has finally dropped her out of the ‘S’ tier, but will still be a popular pick for players.

Horizon(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Lifeline

Lifeline’s kit got the most attention in a recent update of Apex Legends. The shield of the D.O.C Drone is gone, but now she can revive two players at the same time. The process of revival can also be canceled at any point of time.

The D.O.C drone also got the deployment time reduced and healing rates increased. However, while reviving teammates, Lifeline has to protect the teammates as the shield is no longer available.

Her Ultimate ability is one of the best in the game that provides the chance to capture a Legendary or Epic piece of equipment. It can serve as a deciding factor in the game.

Lifeline(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the best Offensive Legends in Apex Legends. Bangalore has always been a balanced Legend since the beginning of the game. After the season 9 update, her smokes are denser and harder to see through. It can serve as a great repositioning tool. The coverage area has also been increased.

Bangalore’s Double Time passive ability increases her speed, which comes in handy in tight situations. Bangalore can be an all-rounder Legend depending on the situation.

Bangalore(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Valkyrie

The new Legend of Season 9 is fun to play and players are picking this Legend a lot. She belongs to the recon class and her passive ability to spot enemies is really useful.

The Ultimate can be a game-changer as it helps the entire team reposition whenever needed. The Missile Swarm can be effective in pushing away or holding enemies. Respawn is going to examine how fruitful her abilities are over the course of Season 9.

Valkyrie(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Revenant

Revenant is getting better with each passing season and can be easily spotted in a Ranked match in Apex Legends. His Ultimate ability Death Totem protects players from dying and is a very powerful tool for clearing up fights and gathering easy kills.

Players teleport back in front of the Totem instead of getting killed or downed by the enemy. His passive ability, Stalker, allows him to crouch, walk faster and climb higher up walls. Overall, Revenant has the potential to be a top-tier Legend, but proper team composition and coordination is required in Apex Legends.

Revenant(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

B-tier Legends

#Caustic

Caustic was pushed from the upper tiers because of the nerf he received last season. The Nox Gas is less fatal now and the Ultimate ability takes a minute more to fully recharge.

After the Chaos Theory update, his mines have received significant changes and players have been picking him less in Apex Legends. Players can easily spot the enemies from the smoke as the thickness has been reduced, so camping in a building is no longer a good option. His Ultimate can still be used for repositioning and the Legend can be lethal at later stages of matches in Apex Legends.

Caustic(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Pathfinder

Pathfinder was extensively used in Apex Legends because of his ability to know where the next ring is going to be. The changes to his movement speed have seen him fall to the ‘B’ tier of Legends.

Octane has also received significant nerfs this season and it looks like Pathfinder is going head to head with him for the best movement-based character.

Pathfinder’s Ultimate ability The Zipline Gun is very useful for repositioning the entire team as well as taking control of the higher ground in Apex Legends. It won’t be surprising if Pathfinder becomes a must-pick once again considering some of the changes made to other mobile characters this season.

Pathfinder(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Loba

Loba has received significant buffs this season of Apex Legends. She can now jump and run faster while using Burglar's Best Friend, her tactical ability. After several bug fixes, the bracelet toss is more reliable now and it does not slow her down after teleportation.

Black Market Boutique’s increased cooldown from 90 seconds to 120 seconds is not a problem for the players because of the other buffs that Loba has received in Apex Legends. Loba is an interesting Legend to play with as she has the complete package to combat, with offensive, defensive, and support capabilities in Apex Legends. She could very well move into the ‘A’ tier soon enough if more and more players continue to choose her.

Loba(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Wattson

Wattson can be a great Legend when it comes to defending in Apex Legends. Her Ultimate ability Interception Pylon can destroy enemy throwables and allows a squad to hold down a position for longer.

Wattson is similar to Caustic and can also have great zone control in Apex Legends. Her passive ability Spark of Genius regenerates the shield which can be useful at times. Wattson is not good for playing solo but if a player is playing with a team Wattson can be lethal in Apex Legends.

Wattson(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Octane

The fastest Legend in the game has received a bit of nerf after the last season 9 update of Apex Legends. With Octane’s Stim Shots, players will now receive 20HP damage when using one, as opposed to the previous 12HP. Players should use it more carefully in spite of the reduced cooldown time of one second.

There are now more bullets spread while shooting in the air after launching from a jump pad. Octane’s playstyle hasn’t really changed and his mobility around the map remains the same in Apex Legends.

Octane(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

C-tier Legends

#Crypto

Crypto can be one of the best Legends in the game depending on the player who is using him in Apex Legends. Crypto can use his drone to scout areas nearby, open boxes, ping items, and warn teammates about nearby enemy squads. He is one of the best recon Legends in the game.

In the season 9 update, a new ability was added to his drone. Crypto can now hack enemy care packages and hijack a Respawn Beacon. His Ultimate Drone EMP can cause shield damage and slow down enemies and if timed correctly can give easy frags in Apex Legends. Crypto is a bit hard to use, and mastering it takes some practice and time.

Crypto(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Fuse

The Fuse was introduced in season 8 of Apex Legends and can deal a lot of explosive damage very quickly. With the new seasonal update, the Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster ability has changed and he can now hold two of them.

His Ultimate The Motherlode can be used to deny opponents access to an area or trap them in a ring of fire in Apex Legends. Developers are going to make more changes in the future as they are still working on it. Fuse has a lot of potential and can jump tier in the future.

#Rampart

The season 7 and 8 updates of Apex legends have added more power and viability to Rampant's kit.

Rampart is a defensive Legend and can make many heavily armored protective barriers with her abilities. After the Season 8 update, the Emplaced Minigun "Sheila" has a wider angle of fire and Amped Cover gets 45 health while building. No update has been rolled out in the current season for this Legend.

Rampart(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

#Mirage

Mirage was always fun to play for the distraction and confusion he creates for the enemies. He hasn't received any Updates on this current season of Apex Legends. His Ultimate ability is quite useful while evading a gunfight if a player is low on a shield or losing it.

Mirage can also figure out the enemy’s location by sending his decoys. Practice is required in order to master Mirage as his abilities are a bit tricky to use. His Passive ability to remain invisible while reviving or respawning teammates is very useful.

Mirage(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author