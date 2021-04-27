Apex Legends weapon tier list: Best weapons to use in Season 8

Getting a desired weapon in Apex Legends Ranked matches can drastically affect the outcome of the match.

Finding and picking up the best weapons in Apex Legends Ranked Leagues, especially in the current Season 8 meta, plays an ever-important role in winning a match. The Apex Legends Weapon Tier List for April 2021 sees a lot of changes. Several weapons jumped up tiers, while the Mastiff saw a demotion after the nerf that was implemented with the Chaos Theory patch.

Apex Legends Ranked is a tough grind and experienced players might also face challenges in higher ranks. As is the case with other battle royales, it is important in Apex Legends to abide by the meta and use the weapons that are being used by the best, especially in Ranked.

Best weapons to use in Season 8 of Apex Legends

The following list will be divided into five categories – S-tier, A-tier, B-tier, C-tier, and F-tier respectively. The weapons in the S-tier are the most viable and will help a player who is looking to climb ranks the fastest, while A-tier weapons are good as well. B-tier weapons are often situational but can still be good if used correctly. The C-tier weapons are satisfactory. The F-tier is the least used weapon in the game.

#1- S-tier

The weapons in the S-tier include :

Wattson holding a Kraber .50cal-Sniper(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Kraber .50cal-Sniper

Peacekeeper(Precision Choke)

Devotion LMG (Turbocharger)

Wingman

Prowler Burst PDW

R-99

Hemlock Burst AR

M600 Spitfire

The Wingman is a bit more forgiving now that it has been returned to the default six-round starting mag. With the ability to blast through opponents with 45 damage to the body, there is no doubting that the Wingman single-shot pistol can deliver significant amounts of damage. Kraber .50cal-Sniper, Peacekeeper, and Devotion LMG paired with Turbocharger are the best weapons a player can get in Apex Legends. A hip fire nerf was implemented in Hemlock Burst AR but it's still a powerful gun and can take out enemies very easily. The Prowler Burst PDW, R-99, and Spitfire have maintained a higher consistency in damage numbers and control over most weapons.

#2- A-tier

The A-tier weapons include:

Mastiff Shotgun(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mastiff Shotgun

R-301 Carbine

Volt SMG

Alternator SMG

G-7 Scout

VK-47 Flatline

Havoc Rifle

The A-tier weapons in Apex Legends act like a pseudo S-tier weapon as they have a bit less damage output, control, and fire rate. The major change in this tier was the addition of the Mastiff Shotgun.

R-301 Carbine, Volt SMG and Alternator SMG have been consistent when it comes to performance.

In the AR category, VK-47 Flatline deals the most damage and it has impressive accuracy and stability. The weapon thrives in medium to long-range encounters due to its relatively high fire rate and minimal recoil.

The Havoc Rifle has jumped from B-Tier to A-Tier, and it seems to have had an unconfirmed silent buff. The recent gameplay would have us believe that its recoil pattern has been made slightly easier to control.

The G7 Scout is one of the more versatile Sniper Rifles in the category, as the semi-automatic rifle can be used in a number of different situations. Changing the attachments can drastically change it into a short-range gun.

#3- B-tier

The weapons in the B-tier include:

Lifeline holding a G-7scout(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Sentinel

Longbow DMR

Eva-8 Auto

30-30 Repeater

Triple Take

L-Star EMG

The L-Star EMG just jumped from C-tier to B-tier. This is the only change in the list, the rest of the weapons remain constant.

The B-Tier weapons of Apex Legends tend to have this weird place in the game where, because of their purpose, a buff or a nerf could make or break them. For example, if it weren't for the L-Star's design to have an overheated chamber it would probably be bumped to A-Tier.

#4- C-tier

The weapons in the C-tier include:

Charge Rifle(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

RE-45 Auto

Mozambique Shotgun

Charge Rifle

The Mozambique Shotgun and RE-45 Auto are the least used weapons in Apex Legends as the weapons are more or less satisfactory. The Charge Rifle drops down to C-Tier because of its weird fire pattern.

The Charge Rifle charges actively, giving away its location while firing and no marksman wants to give away the location.It's the only hit scan weapon in Apex Legends

#5- F-tier

The weapons in the F-tier include:

P2020(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

P2020

The only gun on the list and the least used gun in Apex Legends. It is a semi-automatic pistol and can be enhanced by Hammerpoint Rounds.It has an April Fools variant that can only be found on that day, with a larger magazine and higher damage per bullet.

Apex Legends Season 9 will release on 4 May 2021, and fans are expecting the publishers to make several new changes and guns will surely get some new updates.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.