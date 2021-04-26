Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy gameplay trailer set to drop today

Fans were absolutely floored with the launch trailer for Apex Legends' Season 9: Legacy. The trailer saw Legends take on one another in a 3v3 arena-deathmatch style game mode, with a rather haunting narration by none other than Titanfall 2's Ash.

Ash has been teased in Apex Legends ever since Season 7, and players might finally see her in an all-new look in Season 9: Legacy. Fans have also been waiting for a deeper look into the highly anticipated Arena mode, which is bound to be a major hit.

While Apex Legends has obviously succeeded as a battle royale experience, Respawn Entertainment is no stranger to arena shooters. The Titanfall games included some of the best arena-shooter mechanics and gunplay ever seen in the modern era of first-person shooters.

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy gameplay trailer

Get ready to go beyond battle royale. Tune in tomorrow at 8 AM PT to watch the Apex Legends: Legacy Gameplay Trailer and learn all about this new way to play.



👀: https://t.co/k3qxjz1cWT pic.twitter.com/EWlmIobd4U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 25, 2021

The Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy gameplay trailer is set to drop at 8 AM PT, and fans cannot wait to see what Respawn Entertainment has in store for them. While many are hedging their bets on some sort of Titanfall influence, especially with regards to wall-running or a Titan, much of it is still shrouded in mystery.

Apart from the new game mode, players would love to take a closer look at Valkyrie, the newest Apex Legends to compete in the Arena. Her kit and abilities have already caused a stir within the community, especially with regards to her jetpack-like abilities that may be too overpowered. It has also raised concerns about whether her abilities will completely outclass Octane's and Horizon's abilities.

It will be a while before players get answers to those questions since no judgment can be passed without playing the game itself.

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy is set to drop on May 4, and fans are absolutely giddy at the thought of a new game mode and a powerful new Legend.