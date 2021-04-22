Apex Legends Season 9, titled "Legacy," will be showcased in the all-new launch trailer set to drop later today at 8:00 a.m. PT. Fans expect to see a lot of new stuff, including the rumored Arena mode, allowing for 3v3 PvP battles.

Season 9: Legacy is set for release on May 4, which is not that far from now, but fans will be getting a look at what awaits them come May. In another fantastic story from the Outlands trailer, Respawn confirmed the arrival of Valkyrie as the newest Legend in the game.

Apex Legends are in for an absolute treat with Season 9: Legacy announced, along with revealing a new Legend and a bunch of rumored new modes. Apex Legends has had several successful seasons at this point, and Respawn is looking to keep the ball rolling.

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy launch trailer to drop later today

Valkyrie has close ties to the Titanfall universe, with her being the daughter of a rather popular Titanfall 2 character - Viper. Her story trailer included a flashback where she took her father's Titan out for a spin, as well as a rather intense meeting with the infamous Kuben Blisk.

A closer look at Valkyrie's kit in Apex Legends is likely to be showcased in some capacity in the launch trailer. Rumors of new weapons and alterations to Olympus have been making the rounds of the internet, but they are to be taken with a grain of salt.

Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal had previously mentioned Valkyrie's kit in the game due to a 2020 data mine. As of 2020, her abilities were:

Advertisement

Passive: VTOL - Can hover in the air for a short time.

Tactical: Cluster Missile - Self-explanatory.

Ultimate: Skyward - Valk and nearby teammates redeploy, launching into the air and skydiving.

By the looks of things, it seems that Valkyrie will very much be a mobile legend, very much in the vein of Horizon, Octane, and Pathfinder.