Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: Release date, Ranked System, Arena Mode, and more

Respawn Entertainment recently confirmed in a Tweet that the Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy is set to be released on May 4th at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST.

Live footage of the dev team putting the finishing touches on the Legacy update.



It looks like the studio is sticking to the usual launch rollout of Apex Legends. The devs have confirmed exactly when the Legacy update will go live, so players now know when to expect Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, Arena Mode, and the updated Olympus.

Respawn Entertainment also revealed the battle pass in Apex Legends Season 9, and now players can decide whether they want to invest the time and money into all the new cosmetics.

The Battle Royale website was also updated to include more information, like all 100 levels of premium rewards and what players can earn for free by simply dropping into the game.

Apex Legends Season Legacy: Ranked System, Arena Mode, and more

With a new Season inbound, get the details on what's in store for Ranked Leagues when the Legacy update launches on May 4.



Season 8 of Apex Legends is finally coming to an end and a fan-favorite since Season 3, World's Edge will return.

World's Edge is back for the first split, which ends June 15, 2021.

The second split takes players to Olympus, where the remainder of the season will play out.

Hailed as the best map for competitive Apex, World's Edge will replace King's Canyon in ranked gameplay. Respawn Entertainment has also confirmed no major system or RP changes in Season 9 Legacy of Apex Legends.

A recent Apex Legends cinematic was posted on YouTube, and it revealed the new game mode for season 9. This mode is called Arena mode, and it basically takes the usual 60-person Battle Royale survival into a much smaller 3v3 scenario. One squad versus another, without any other distractions.

Both teams get a chance to fully gear up at the spawn point before being let loose in the smaller combat zones based on existing locations from Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Olympus. Squad revivals aren’t allowed, but rounds should fly by quickly. Between rounds, players can heal and resupply.

A team must win three rounds and be ahead of the enemy team by two points to win the match. You could win as quickly as 3-0 or 3-1, but if the rounds go all the way to the 9th (such as a 4-4 split), then they enter sudden death mode, with a winner taking all nine rounds.

Olympus - The Lost Fleet update

Maps of Apex Legends have been remodeled in the past, and the developers are going to remodel Olympus in the next major update of the Apex Legends Season 9.

Apex Legends' latest map change will be to Olympus in the form of an "infection" (Image via Electronic Arts)

A fleet of mysterious ships have made their way to Olympus and brought with them an otherworldly, parasitic plant that have begun to take root along the surface.

The lead ship, The Icarus, has docked with the city and changed the landscape for good. Players must fight through the claustrophobic halls of the ghost ship, search corpses for a mysterious key card, and walk away as the last squad standing.

Each Apex Legend will have one emote unlocked at launch, and additional emotes can be obtained through Apex packs or by crafting them.

Players can equip emotes to the emote wheel and flex away! It’s great fun to show off to squadmates in the starting room of Arenas, and of course, to use them on the winner's podium.

Considering this official information, players can expect Apex Legends Season 9 to be intense. The update drops at 6:00 p.m. BST/1:00 p.m. EST.

