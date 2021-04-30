Everything new in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy: New legend, weapon, game mode, emotes, and more

Apex Legends Season 9 is nearly here, and developer Respawn Entertainment has officially released Legacy's patch notes ahead of its launch. Probably the biggest update since the game's release in 2019, Legacy brings a plethora of content for both veterans and new players.

With a new legend, bow, and game mode, players have a ton of exciting new features to look forward to. Here's everything new that will be added to Apex Legends as part of the Legacy update.

Everything new in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy

New game mode: Arenas

Arenas pits players against each other in a 3v3 round-based game mode (Image via Electronic Arts)

Games are going underground with the introduction of a new permanent mode: Arenas. Fully reassembled and unimpressed with the glitz and glamor of the Apex Games, former Apex Predator Ash is taking the competition back to its roots, a purer form of combat for the Apex Legends.

The rules are simple: 3-versus-3. Eliminate enemies to win the round. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Players win, or they die.

'Arenas' features a new set of custom maps, tailor-made for close-quarters combat (with more to come in the future). Squads start each round in a spawn room, where they can get weapons, gear, and abilities and adjust their loadout as their strategy changes.

The first team to win three rounds with at least a two-point lead will be crowned the victor — unless they battle to a four-four tie. Then they'll have the honor of participating in Ash's favorite part of the game: Sudden Death.

New Apex Legend: Valkyrie

Kairi Imahara, the daughter of Apex Predator Viper, salvaged the remains of her father's Northstar Titan years after his death. With Rampart's help, she fashioned it into a sleek new jetpack that honors her family's legacy. Now, she's entered the games under the name Valkyrie.

Passive: VTOL Jets

Use your jetpack to reposition or reach high places. You have limited fuel and cannot use weapons while flying.

Tactical: Missile Swarm

Fire a swarm of mini-rockets that damage and disorient the enemy.

Ultimate: Skyward dive

Take to the skies to reposition a long-distance across the map. Your squadmates can join in.

Class: Recon

Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle's location.

New weapon in Apex Legends: Bocek Bow

The Bocek Bow is the new weapon being added in the Apex Legends Season 9 update: Legacy (Image via Electronic Arts)

The new Bocek (pronounced bow-check) compound bow is a precision marksman weapon that rewards a skilled and confident hand in Apex Legends. Holding down fire will draw the bow over a short time, increasing the power of the shot, with maximum capacity giving optimal damage and projectile speed.

Repeatedly firing the Bocek right as it reaches max power provides the most sustained damage. It is the only weapon in Apex Legends that can equip both hop-ups simultaneously.

Hop-ups and sights:

1x hcog classic

1x holosight

2x hcog

1x-2x variable

3x hcog optic

Shatter Caps

Fire select to toggle between standard mode and shatter mode. In shatter mode, rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. This hop-up will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek.

Deadeye’s Tempo

Deadeye’s Tempo - Firing at the perfect moment increases the fire rate. This can currently be attached to the Sentinel and the Bocek.

Olympus - The Lost Fleet update

Apex Legends' latest map change will be to Olympus in the form of an "infection" (Image via Electronic Arts)

A fleet of mysterious ships have made their way to Olympus and brought with them an otherworldly, parasitic plant that has begun to take root along the surface.

The lead ship, The Icarus, has docked with the city and changed the landscape for good. Players must fight through the claustrophobic halls of the ghost ship, search corpses for a mysterious key card, and walk away as the last squad standing.

Emotes

Every Apex Legend will have one emote unlocked at launch, and additional emotes can be obtained through Apex packs or by crafting them.

Players can equip emotes to the emote wheel and flex away! It’s great fun to show off to squadmates in the starting room of Arenas, and of course, to use them on the winner's podium.

Apex Legends' new anti-peek feature in action (Image via Electronic Arts)

Since emotes kick the camera back to a third-person view, some Apex Legends players are already thinking about corner peeking.

Competitive integrity is still paramount, and with "anti-peek," enemies that the character couldn't see in the first-person view will not be shown while the player is in the third person.

