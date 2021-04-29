Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy Arena mode: All maps detailed

Apex Legends Season 9 is set to arrive in less than five days, and players are itching to get their hands on the new 3v3 Arena mode.

'Arenas' will depart from the Battle Royale formula in favor of a round-based 3v3 tactical approach that pits players in a battle of positioning, strategy and economy management.

To balance this new experience, Respawn has revealed 5 maps that will be in rotation for the Arenas game mode.

Apex Legends Arena mode: All maps listed

As part of a 3v3 game mode, having a balanced map for both squads is paramount. To this effect, Respawn has added 2 fresh maps to Apex Legends and repurposed 3 areas from the existing Battle Royale maps.

Party Crasher

Party Crasher is one of the new maps to be featured in the Arena mode (image via EA)

The Mirage Voyage ship takes center stage in Party Crasher. Surrounded by two-storey structures on each side, verticality plays a factor in this map as players choose their optimal point of attack.

Respawn Entertainment's description of Party Crasher reads:

"The downtown plaza is well connected, pushing players to make quick decisions within its many flanking options, while the Voyage sits up high, offering great sightlines and elevated positions for those that wish to play from further distances."

Phase Runner

Phase Runner features a smaller version of the phase gates featured on Olympus (image via EA)

Situated on the planet Talos, Phase Runner is a map that features an early testing ground for the Phase Gates used on Olympus.

Unlike Party Crasher, the map features open sightlines and makes for interesting long-range combat across the field.

Respawn Entertainment's description of Phase Runner reads:

"From either spawn, players can take the prototype phase runner to gain almost immediate access to an area and begin combat quickly. Construction wasn't completed on the other side, so players will fight through the abandoned space that offers various engagement ranges and multiple flanking options."

Battle Royale Arena Locations

The three repurposed areas from Apex Legends' existing maps (image via EA)

Respawn has chosen Artillery from Kings Canyon, Thermal Station from World’s Edge, and Golden Gardens from Olympus as the remaining three maps for the Arena mode. These arenas feature nearly symmetrical map designs, making for a more deathmatch-esque experience.

Maps for Apex Legends will feature a bi-weekly rotation schedule, with players having the chance to experience each map thoroughly between swaps.

