Apex Legends Mobile: Tips and tricks for Solo Queuing in the closed-beta

Apex Legends Mobile is currently available for download in the early access beta version on April 28th, 2021.

The game is only available in India, and players from the Philippines will get it next month. However, the game is already getting positive feedback for its gameplay and glitch-free solo queuing.

But the game's PC version is full of bugs and glitches when it comes to solo queues. Players are getting thrown into a squad despite selecting “no fill.” The opposite is also happening sometimes. Players are playing solo even if the fill option is selected.

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta - World's Edge old school map.

TPP and FPP available.



SOLO QUEING AVAILABLE WITHOUT GLITCHES. Mobile game achieves what the PC/console version fails at.

The World’s Edge Mode is currently available in matchmaking. It's an old-school map. Currently, TPP and FPP modes are being offered.

Tips and tricks for Solo Queuing in the closed-beta of Apex Legends Mobile

The only Legends currently available in the Indian closed beta are Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Caustic, Octane, and Wattson. During the promotion of Apex Legends Mobile, players suspected that new agents would be added in the future. Battle Royale games are all about team-play, but solo queue experience is a different reality.

Players who want to play the game to complete challenges or Easter eggs and not get hauled around by their squad can definitely play solo.

Apex Legends Mobile offers unique characters or Legends with different abilities. There are many possibilities and many Legend synergies to work with. The mix is important due to these nuanced differences.

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta - All Gibraltar outfits available. Players can purchase these with Legend Tokens.

Players need to be aware of the character's ability to stay ahead of opponents. Every Legend brings something valuable to the team, and any squad combo is viable.

Avoiding choke points is the first thing a player should keep in mind while solo queuing. The main problem is being stuck between two teams and getting third partied. Rotating faster and escaping the enemy’s line of sight quickly is really important when a player is not winning a gunfight.

Apex Legends Mobile also offers sign-in rewards for their players, and one can unlock fancy cosmetics and Legends in-game with the reward coin.

