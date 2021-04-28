Apex Legends Mobile: Top 5 Legends to choose in the beta version

Apex Legends Mobile is finally available for download in the early access beta version on April 28th, 2021. The game is currently downloadable in India, and players have already started experimenting with team compositions.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced Apex Legends Mobile, and fans were eager to try out the game's beta. Chad Grenier, game director of Apex Legends, confirmed that the mobile game is inviting pre-registration on the Play Store. India and the Philippines are the two regions selected for initial testing.

Apex Legends Mobile Announcement(Image via Apex Legends Mobile)

PUBG Mobile's absence will also aid Apex Legends Mobile's popularity. However, the game will likely develop a strong community within a matter of months. The company has also hinted about Legends being added to Apex Legends Mobile in its first season.

This article will discuss the top five Legends in the beta version of Apex Legend Mobile.

Top 5 Legends in Apex Legends Mobile beta

Apex Legends offers unique characters or Legends with different abilities. There are many possibilities and many Legend synergies to work with. The mix is important due to these nuanced differences.

Players need to be aware of the character's ability to stay ahead of opponents. Every Legend brings something valuable to the team, and any squad combo is viable.

#1 - Bloodhound

Advertisement

Passive - Tracker

Tactical - Eye of the Allfather

Ultimate - Beast of Hunt

Bloodhound is a Recon Legend and can be used for pushing the enemies in their base. This Legend can fit in any team composition because of the ability to detect the enemy team’s whereabouts. His Ultimate helps him to react faster, move fast, and spot enemies throughout the map.

#2 - Caustic

someone from China apparently got into my EA account just to buy Caustic in Apex Legends and get me to Silver IV in ranked.

really not sure how I should feel about this pic.twitter.com/DaeA7QkiQ4 — TheFireDrago (Play XC2 & LN2) (@FlameDragoon2) April 18, 2021

Passive - Nox Vision

Tactical - Nox Gas Trap

Ultimate - Nox Gas Grenade

Caustic is a defensive Legend, and players with a slower playstyle really enjoy this character. Caustic is also known as the controller of the team. The Nox Gas traps cause a great deal of damage and can stop the enemies from attacking. Nox Grenade can be lethal if the enemies don’t rotate early on.

#3 - Bangalore

Advertisement

Passive - Double Time

Tactical - Smoke Launcher

Ultimate - Rolling Thunder

Bangalore is an offensive Legend, well suited to players with an aggressive playstyle. Bangalore is an annihilation expert who knows how to cover the team when ambushed.

The smoke launcher is handy in tight situations for quickly relocating or reviving a teammate. Her Ultimate can clear hostiles on the map. Similarly, Double Time's tactical ability can be used as a defensive trick to rotate across the map or rescue a teammate.

#4 - Lifeline

Passive - Combat Medic

Tactical - D.O.C Heal Drone

Ultimate - Care Package

Lifeline is a support Legend and is important in a team. She can fit into any team composition because of a healing capability with the D.O.C. Heal Drone. Her job is to supply teammates with her Ultimate. She drops care packages on the map. Her Ultimate, combined with the Heal Drone, can change the fate of any match in Apex Legends Mobile.

#5 - Wraith

Everyone hating on the new Wraith skin, but it's actually the perfect skin for all the Wraiths who quit after being downed 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AGrrCAvqHS — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 14, 2021

Passive - Voices From the Void

Tactical - Into the Void

Ultimate - Dimensional Rift

Advertisement

Wraith is a versatile Legend and a rotational expert. She can reposition and flank her enemies with her Ultimate Dimensional Rift. She can also reposition and rotate very easily without dealing any damage using her tactical ability.

An aggressive player would try to attack the enemies with Wraith's full kit. In contrast, a passive player would focus on using Wraith as a rotational tool in their team.

Disclaimer : This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.