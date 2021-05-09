Apex‌ ‌Legends‌ ‌Season‌ ‌9:‌ ‌Valkyrie‌ ‌team‌ ‌composition,‌ ‌Loba‌ ‌buff,‌ ‌new‌ ‌Arena‌ ‌mode,‌ ‌and‌ ‌more‌

Respawn Entertainment has recently released an update for Apex Legends Season 9, and it has come with several persistent launch issues.

The servers were not functional for an entire day. Three days after launch, the situation remains frustratingly similar to day one, with server maintenance keeping players out of the game for extended periods.

Several players also complained about not having SBMM in Arena Mode. The Legend selection process, Marketplace, and Battlepass were also buggy.

Meet Valkyrie, the ultimate wingman and a Legend who's poised to dominate the sky. pic.twitter.com/951tFMuWGR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 29, 2021

A new Legend called Valkyrie was introduced in Apex Legends Season 9. She became immensely popular because there are a lot of pairing possibilities and Legend synergies to work with.

Due to these differences, gamers can come up with creative team compositions in Apex Legends. This article dives into some of the details about Valkyrie.

Apex Legends: Loba buff, new Arena mode, and more

Respawn recently released a seasonal update for Apex Legends, including Loba’s latest buff, Valkyrie’s team compositions, and the new Arena Mode.

Team compositions are particularly vital. Every Legend plays an important part in adding something unique to the team. Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Bangalore can form an excellent team in Apex Legends.

These three Legends share an air strike-like ability that can dominate from the sky. Bangalore’s Ultimate is a menacing artillery strike, while Valkyrie’s Tactical launches a swarm of mini-missiles. Along with Gibraltar’s defensive bombardment, this combination of Legends can perish enemies after cornering them in Apex Legends.

Moreover, this team combo covers all of the necessary roles. Bangalore plays the offensive role, Valkyrie is labeled a Recon Legend, and Gibraltar is the king of defense.

Valkyrie can help the team reposition quickly, evading the enemy line of sight when required. This composition is well-suited to counter aggressive enemy teams, especially in tight urban locations in Apex Legends.

Horizon is perhaps the best Legend in Apex Legends right now. However, many new Legends typically underperform in the beginning before being buffed.

Still, several Legends are not balanced and are less competitive. These characters will lose the Apex community's interest if developers don't work on their buffs.

The Loba buff is insane, having so much fun in @PlayApex :)

btw check out this wallbounce 1v3 ;) pic.twitter.com/cOKi5trexg — Yabs (@yabaxuba) May 6, 2021

Loba has finally been buffed in this new Legacy update for Apex Legends. Fans have been asking for improvements to her kit since she was first released in season 5 of Apex Legends.

The following are some of her buffs:

Burglar’s Best Friend: Can now run and slide at full speed while aiming the bracelet and while the bracelet is in the air. Loba will no longer be slowed after translocating.

Fixed a lot of bugs that caused bracelet tosses to fail.

Black Market Boutique: Increased cooldown from 90 secs to 120 secs.

Loba will now move at full speed, and the bracelet will be more reliable to use. Her Ultimate was nerfed a bit by adding another 30 sec to the cooldown.

apex went real hard with this loba buff #apex #apexlegends pic.twitter.com/Vpg3qKVMXK — jengerang ᵗʰᶦⁿᵏˢ ᵗʰᵃᵗ ʸᵒᵘ ˢʰᵒᵘˡᵈ ᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ʰᶦᵐ (@jengerang) May 5, 2021

Apex Legends Arena mode

The new Apex Legends Legacy update brought Arena mode into the game. Players took to Twitter to report that SBMM in Arena mode had broken the matchmaking system.

June some time. Arena mode Is good. But we need sbmm. To easy currently you can win the game in over 1 min and 17 seconds gor all three rounds. Lack of full teams. 1 vs 3 some times. Leaving mid game saves you win streak currently if loosing. — jay-dogg2013 (@jaydogg2006) May 7, 2021

The popularity of Arena Mode caused massive server issues because a large number of players tried to log in simultaneously, causing the servers to crash in Apex Legends. This denied many players the opportunity to experience the new game at launch.

Some more updates:



There seem to be persistent issues with Arenas matchmaking that are unrelated to previous problems.



Other modes appear unaffected. We're looking into this now. — Respawn (@Respawn) May 6, 2021

It seems like players are enjoying this new game mode, but it desperately needs SBMM.

Some players complained that people are leaving the game mid-match if they are losing consecutive rounds. Developers should consider a penalty system for players who are leaving.

@PlayApex @Respawn hey you know your new game mode arena ? Yea I'm not playing that dogshit anymore until you add a leaving penalty like in ranked . I'm tired of going in losing the first round and losing my teammates as well as they fcking quit . — DM_Gaming (@Dark_Mesyah) May 7, 2021