Apex Legends servers: Streamers react to the "unable to connect" issue ruining Season 9

Apex Legends Season 9 released a while ago, but the experience hasn't been optimal for most players, causing huge outrage in the community.
Although the developers have already confirmed that they are working on a fix for the issue, the community is growing frustrated at not being able to play Season 9. Having said that, the outrage has grown so much that notable community figures like NRG's Lindsey "LuluLuvely" and YouTuber Corey "The Black Hokage" Smallwood reacted to the same.
The Season 9 update features undoubtedly some of the best new content for Apex Legends. However, the huge number of players logging in to the game was too much for the servers, causing repeated disconnections for players. Even after multiple attempts, the issue hasn't been entirely fixed yet, causing multiple fans to become frustrated.
Here's everything to know about the Apex Legends server issue as well as how popular community figures reacted to it.
Streamers react to Apex Legends server issues
Ranging from Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo to Ali "Myth" Kabbani, even the most popular contemporary content creators expressed their opinion about the Season 9 update on Apex Legends.
Although no one had anything to say about the new content featured in the update, the number of server issues being faced by the entire community is extremely disheartening.
Fortunately, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the developers are constantly working on a fix for the server issues in Apex Legends. Having said that, it is expected that the developers will soon release a hotfix to address the recurring server issues and provide players with the optimal experience of Apex Legends Season 9.
Various community figures also expressed similar views, suggesting that frustrated members of the community should wait for the developers to address the server issues. After all, forcing the developers into releasing a quick fix that can fall off after some time is far worse than waiting for a few hours until a proper fix can be implemented.
With that said, it is expected that a hotfix will arrive very soon and fix all the recurring server issues in Apex Legends Season 9.