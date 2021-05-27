Apex Legends: 5 reasons why Valkyrie is an A-tier Legend

Season 9 of Apex Legends has brought a new legend that takes the definition of mobility to the next level. Players have argued whether Valkyrie belongs in the S-tier or lower, but on average, she ranks in the A-tier.

Valkyrie can take some time to master. Her abilities in the air involve a lot of timing, careful planning, and a good set of eyes glued to the world's obstacles.

Image via Respawn

Here's why Valkyrie belongs in Apex Legends' A-tier

1. Valkyrie's Passive Ability

Image via Respawn

Valkyrie's Passive allows her to hover through the air for up to 10 seconds depending on her fuel reserves. Players can only regenerate fuel while touching the ground, but the flight time allowed opens the door for crazy movement combinations.

Touching a zip-line stops the fuel regeneration altogether. Her tanks take around 10 seconds in total to fill up, allowing Valkyrie to spend roughly half of the match in the air if players decide to.

What prevents Valkyrie from ranking in the S-tier is that she cannot fire a weapon while airborne. She can use her Tactical Ability, Missile Swarm, mentioned below, but it makes her a massive target in the air.

2. Skyward Dive

Image via Respawn

Perhaps one of the most mobile ultimate abilities in the game, Valkyrie's Skyward Dive has the potential to save her team from death in an instant. She's basically a walking Jump Tower that can reposition her and her teammates to a better location.

This ability synergises well with her Passive, which highlights Apex Legends enemies while skydiving. It doesn't leave any trace behind for the enemy to follow, so jumping from Valkyrie's Ultimate can lead to the perfect advantage.

3. Missle Swarm

Valkyrie's Tactical Ability enhances her Apex Legends gameplay and plays off of her Passive. She launches 12 missiles at a desired location that damage and stun enemies.

What makes this ability so deadly is that she can use it anywhere on the map. If she can aim at a location in her sights, she can send missiles screaming down.

These projectiles take a considerable amount of time to land compared to some, like Caustic's Nox Gas. Aiming this ability correctly can stump Apex Legends players if they can't learn the enemy's predicted path.

4. Recon fighting

Image via Respawn

Apex Legends' Recon Legends have a tendency to be weaker at firefight, except for Bloodhound, who might stay in the S-tier forever. Valkyrie's damage absorption potential is average at best, and she only has one damaging ability.

She's great for helping other members of her team spot enemies and identify the next ring location. In a fight, however, she's an easy target to focus fire on and draws a lot of unwanted attention with her Passive.

5. Recon intelligence

Image via Respawn

With her Passive and Ultimate Abilities combined, Valkyrie can spot Apex Legends players from a mile away. To complement the unmatched intel she can gather, she can drop her team right on top of the enemy if desired, creating chaos shortly after.

Though Valkyrie isn't the strongest in an Apex Legends' 1v1 situations, she can create positive scenarios for her team unlike any other.