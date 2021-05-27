Apex Legends Season 9 update: Valkyrie changes, arena fixes, and loot adjustments

Respawn has released an update for Season 9 of Apex Legends. This patch comes with a few changes to the latest Legend, Valkyrie, Arena Mode fixes, and loot adjustments.

These changes will hopefully rebalance the game, as some aspects of Apex Legends either fell off the radar or bugged out in the last patch.

Incoming @playapex update.



We're restoring the slow effect to Wattson's fences, introducing leaver penalties to Arenas, improving loot distribution for backpacks, and more!



See the full list of changes below: pic.twitter.com/tJoFLLfEK0 — Respawn (@Respawn) May 24, 2021

Apex Legends 5/24/21 patch notes

Wattson's Slow

First and foremost, Wattson's fences regained their slowing effect in addition to the damage it deals when players run through them. Players complained that Wattson's fences weren't a threat anymore, as opponents could simply heal right after like nothing had happened.

Valkyrie changes

Image via Wallpaper for Tech

A bigger change to the game focuses on Valkyrie, Apex Legend's most recent addition. Respawn added in a short delay after casting Valkyrie's ult to ensure that players can no longer accidently activate and then cancel the ability.

They've also fixed a bug where players could record statistics while using Valkyrie in the firing range. To decrease the overpowering mobility of her ult, she can no longer cast it immediately after hitting a Jump Pad.

Arena Mode changes

Apex Legends has now incorporated a penalty for players who decide to call it quits early. Similar to the the leaver punishment for ranked games, players will only receive this penalty if they were part of a full squad.

Additionally, players will receive a warning prior to a penalty to persuade them not to leave in the first place. Arena Mode has caused a lot of frustration for players who find themselves a man down.

Another devious bug in Apex Legends allowed players to purchase upgrades without possessing the proper amount of materials. The patch on the 24th fixed this, however, preventing players from unfairly gaining an advantage.

Respawn has changed the Hop-Up upgrades for the Bocek bow and now included Shattercaps as the level 2 and Deadeye's Tempo as the level 3. A handful of other bugs and errors have been patched up as well.

Loot adjustments

The Apex Legends loot layout system has been altered. Some loot types that only spawned in loot bins are now able to spawn on the ground, and vice versa.

Lastly, the level 2 EVO shield's spawn rate has increased after the starter kit change caused them to spawn less frequently. As with all patches, miscellaneous errors and stability issues for Apex Legends have been fixed to make the game run smoother.